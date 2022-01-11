Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Makar Sankranti 2022: Easy steps to make a kite at home this time

With the onset of the new year, the celebration of festivals has also begun. After celebrating the festival of Lohri 2022, people will mark the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. Counted amongst the most widely celebrated festivals, Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the harvest season and the end of the winter solstice. This means that the cold harsh winters will come to an end and will be replaced by warmer and longer days. The festival is celebrated with different names like Maghi, Poush Sankranti or simply Sankranthi across the country. In Punjab, it is celebrated as Lohri, in Assam, it is called Magh Bihu, Tamilians mark it as Pongal while in Karnataka, it is called Ugaadi. Not only this there are different traditions that are followed, one of them being-- kite flying.

The practice of kite flying brings along a healthy exposure to the morning sun, the rays of which are considered healthy. They are rich in Vitamin D and helps in getting rid of skin infections and diseases. Many people spend a huge amount of money on buying fancy kites every year. But this time, here we are with some easy steps through which you can make a kite at home.

Materials For Making A Kite:

A complete sheet of newspaper

Two 1/4inch spherical wooden dowels (one 24 inches, one 20 inches)

Scissors

Pencil

String

Masking tape or packing tape

Ruler or yardstick

Ribbons

Little handsaw

Steps For Making A Kite:

1. Start by reducing your wood dowels to the correct lengths- 24 inches and 20 inches.

2. Use handsaw to make notches in both ends of your two wooden dowels.

3. Lay the 24-inch dowel vertical and degree 6 inches from the top. Make a mark with a pencil. Place the smaller dowel throughout this mark to create a ‘t’ like shape. Use your string to wrap the dowels collectively in which they meet. Pay interest to the notches on the end of every dowel. You’ll need all of them parallel to the floor your sticks are on so that you can later wrap the string around the frame.

4. Secure your dowels with the help of a masking tape.

5. Wrap the string around the kite and make sure every string goes in the right notch.

6. Your frame is now ready and it's now time to add a newspaper.

7. Place a newspaper on the floor with your frame on the top of it. Cut as much as one inch from outside the frame to make sure that your newspaper is in the same shape.

8. Fold the newspaper edges over the string and tape them properly.

9. Cut around 24 inches long string. Create holes on the top and bottom points of the kite. One end of the string should be tied to the top hole while the other one should be tied in the bottom. Your brindle of the kite is ready. You just need to tie the flying string to this brindle string and you're all set.

10. Create a tail for your kite with the help of ribbons.

Happy kite flying!