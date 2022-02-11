Happy Promise Day 2022: Quotes, WhatsApp messages, HD Images, Greetings and Best Wishes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Promise Day 2022

It is the month of February and the perfect time to shower your someone special with love. As Valentine's Week kicks in, it is time to make some promises. Ahead of Valentine's Day which is celebrated on February 14, couples have been packing on PDA with roses, chocolates, and teddy bears and now it's time to make some everlasting promises. February 11th is celebrated as Promise day all across the world. We bring to you a special list of SMSs, WhatsApp messages, Facebook and Stuatus to make your promise day a happy one indeed.

Happy Promise Day Quotes and Best Wishes 2022

The relation between two hearts is called love,

but the relation between two heart beats is called true love.

I promise to be your true and forever love.

Happy Promise Day!

With every heartbeat,

I will love you more and more,

After so many years of togetherness,

It's my promise to you, my love.

Happy Promise Day, Beautiful!

As long as the sun shines bright, the stars twinkle in the night, I will only be yours forever. Happy Promise Day!!!

Forever is neither today nor tomorrow...

But it is a lifetime.

And I promise to love you forever...

HAPPY PROMISE DAY, sweetheart!

True love always asks for commitment and trust. I promise you that I'll never disappoint you. Happy Promise Day!