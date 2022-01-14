Happy Pongal 2022: Easy and simple rangoli, kolam designs to decorate your houses

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Representative image

Happy Pongal 2022: Amid Covid third wave, India is gearing up to mark the festival of Pongal, which is celebrated in rural as well as urban areas with equal fervour as it is harvest festival for farmers of the state. It marks the first day of Sun's transit from Makar Rashi (Capricorn). This year the festival falls on January 14. Owing to rising Coronavirus and Omicron cases, the people are most likely to welcome the new-year on a low key. According to traditions, this custom symbolises welcoming joy and grief equally in the coming days. People buy ground nuts, flat beans, and sweet potatoes to make special dishes. As the auspicious four-day festival begins, people wear new clothes and exchange plates which would normally contain white sesame seeds mixed with ground nuts, dry coconut, jaggery and neem leaf. Kite flying, drawing rangolis and relishing on traditional food.

If you're fighting against time to deck up your home with a traditionally done rangoli, head to the market and you'll be surprised with the quick fixes available to help you out. Be it traditional designs, geometric patterns or just artistic strokes, rangoli or floor art has seen an evolution over time. The market is full of hacks that will give you a perfect design within no time.

Here are super simple and easy rangoli designs that you can draw at your doorsteps: