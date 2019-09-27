Navratri 2019: 10 popular devotional songs and aartis to celebrate Durga Puja (Videos)

Top 10 Navratri songs

Goddess Durga will be arriving on Earth to bestow knowledge, peace and good luck with Mahalaya. With this, the nine-days celebration of Navratri or Durga Puja begins all across India. Nine avatars of Goddess Durga is worshipped on each day of Navratri. This year Navratri or Durga Puja will begin on 29th September and end on 8th October with Dussehra.

Navratri is celebrated twice a year. The one celebrated during autumn is called Sharada Navratri. Navratri is celebrated during the Hindu calendar month Ashvin, which falls in the Gregorian months of September and October. The nine forms of Devi which are worshipped are (day wise)- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Preparations of Durga Puja or Navratri are at the last stage. Besides, shops buzzing with customers, markets decked up with lights and sweets, pandals giving the final touch to the decor, there's much more to this celebration of nine-days. One of them is Jagrata.



Jagratas are a common phenomenon during Navratris. Devotees assemble and recite hymns and sing songs to please the Goddess. Jagratas are incomplete with devotional songs and aartis. We have compiled 10 popular devotional songs and aartis which you can listen during Navratri.

Bhor Bhai Din Char Gaya Meri Ambe

Main Balak Tu Mata Sherawaliye

Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali

Nange Nange Paon Chal Aa Gaya Ri

Meri Akhiyon Ke Samne Hi Rehna

Maiya Ka Chola Hai Rangla

Maa Murade Puri Karde

Hey Maa Mujhko Aisa Ghar Do

Woh Hain Jag Se Bemisaal

Falguni Pathak Garba and Dandia