Ramadan 2020: Know about moon sighting, sehri and iftar timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of India

Muslims all over the world will be observing fast from now since the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is a time for reflection, contemplation, and celebration for the community. The Ramadan which is celebrated depending upon the lunar positioning and Saudi Arabia has confirmed the moon sighting and therefore Ramadan has begun there on Friday, April 24, and is expected to take place on April 25 in India. It is the time when people can be the closest to God. They recite verses of the Quran five times a day apart from waterless fasting which takes place from sunrise to sunset.

This period is the best to keep in mind the sufferings of those who are underprivileged and less fortunate and so during the holy month, Muslims also donate alms to the poor. The intense fast which is also known as Roza begins from the sunrise and ends at the sunset. During this time, Muslims start their day by taking a small meal which is called sahur or sehri which is taken before the sunrise while the meal which is taken after the fast ends at the sunset is called Iftar. Also, the month of the Islamic calendar are either 29 or 30 days depending on the moon-sighting.

Happy Ramadan 2020

Coming back to the timings of sehri and iftar, they are fixed for each day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and iftar timing is for breaking the fast. Have a look at the sehri and iftar timings for various parts of India here:

Sehri and Iftar

Trivandrum Ramzan timings April 25

SEHRI: 04:56 AM

IFTAR: 6:33 PM

Delhi Ramzan timings April 25

SEHRI: 04:21 AM

IFTAR: 6:54 PM

Mumbai Ramzan timings April 25

SEHRI: 04:57 AM

IFTAR: 7:00 PM

Bengaluru Ramzan timings April 25

SEHRI: 04:47 AM

IFTAR: 6:35 PM

Hyderabad Ramzan timings April 25

SEHRI: 04:37 AM

IFTAR: 6:36 PM

Chennai Ramzan timings April 25

SEHRI: 04:36 AM

IFTAR: 6:24 PM

After the Ramadan ie. the month of fasting is over, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated in which the community put on their best clothes, meet and greet their loved ones. However, this year the celebrations are going to be a little different because of the novel coronavirus.

