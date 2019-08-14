Raksha Bandhan 2019: Trendy mehendi (mehndi) designs and tips for beautiful hands

Raksha Bandhan 2019 Mehendi Designs

Raksha Bandhan is here and siblings just can't keep calm. The festival which celebrate the bond of love and care between brothers and sisters is celebrated in the month of Sawan or Shravan in the Hindu calendar. Preparations of the festival have begun in full swings. Markets are all decked up and everyone is busy buying sweets and rakhi for their loved ones. No matter how busy you are, one thing that is unmissable is mehendi. Yes, those henna-filled hands are an integral part of Raksha Bandhan. So, here we bring to you some of the trendiest mehendi designs which you can try on this Raksha Bandhan.

Rajasthani Mehendi (Mehndi): Rajasthani mehndi designs reflect the culture of Rajasthan. From 'dulha-dulhan' designs to dholak and shehnai art, all of them are breathtakingly beautiful.

Arabian Mehendi (Mehndi): Arabic style of mehndi is less intricate than the Rajasthani one. Beginning from the palm and continuing beyond the wrist, this style also covers the dorsal area with almost similar pattern.

Pakistani Mehendi (Mehndi): Pakistani mehndi design has elements from both Indian and Arabic style. From Hyderabadi Pakistani mehndi designs to joint flower hand mehndi designs, you can try any of them this festive day.

Shaded Mehendi (Mehndi): This is a pretty design which even beginners can try. The unique feature of this design is floral motifs along with shading.

Stone and Glitter Mehendi (Mehndi): Women are now experimenting even with mehendi styles. The latest one is stone mehendi in which stones are carefully placed within the designs to give it an attractive look. Mehndi designs with glitter are also grabbing eyeballs. Colourful glitter along with dark brown hue of henna give a tattoo-like look.

Jewellery Mehendi (Mehndi): If you are having a tight schedule but at the same time you don't want to miss out on mehendi, then jewellery designs are for you. It takes minimum time and looks stylish as well.

Tips for darker mehendi (mehndi) on your hands:

Long hours to dry: Give henna enough time to dry. If possible, apply at night so that it gets maximum hours. This will not only make your mehendi darker but it will also sustain for a long time.

Don't touch water: Do not do household work and keep your hands away from water as much as possible. Even after scrapping the crust, do not touch water for at least an hour.

Lemon sugar mixture: Dabbing lemon-sugar mixture on dry mehendi can do miracle. For this, boil some sugar in water, allow it to cool and then squeeze few drops of lemon juice in it. Apply it with cotton.

Clove fume: Running your hands over clove fume can also help in deep penetration of colour. After dabbing lemon sugar mixture, heat cloves on tawa and let the fume dry your hands.