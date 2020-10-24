Navratri 2020 Maha Ashtami and Navmi: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and how to do kanya puja

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPOONOFFLAVOURS Navratri 2020 Maha Ashtami and Navmi

Today is the eighth day of Navratri. It is also known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami. Today, the eighth avatar of power Mother Mahagauri is worshipped. The Goddess is called Mahagauri due to her fair color. In the days of Sharadiya Navratri, the worship of the girl has special significance. It is said that little girls are the replica of Goddess itself. The day of Ashtami and Navami is considered the best day for worshiping the girls. On this day, people worship Kanya and observe the fast. It is believed that by offering food to these girls, Maa Durga gets pleased and gives blessings of happiness and prosperity to her devotees.

Why is kanya puja on Ashtami and Navami important?

During Navratri, female worship is of great importance. The Navratri fast of devotees is completed only after the nine girls are worshiped as the reflection of the nine goddesses. Maa Durga after getting pleased by the offerings or dakshina showers the devotees with blessings.

Auspicious time of kanya puja

Ashtami Tithi will remain till 6:59 am today, followed by Navami Tithi till 7:45 am on 25 October.

Navratri 2020 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi

On the eighth day of Navratri, offer red dupatta and red tilak to the idol of the goddess. Clean the area where you have to perform the puja and then place an idol or a picture of Goddess Mahagauri. Pray to the goddess while taking white flowers in your hands.

Navratri 2020 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Mantra

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinhruda Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashswanim

Purnandu Nibhan Gauri Somchakrastithta Ashtam Mahagauri Trinetram

Varabhitikaran Trishool Damroodharan Mahagauri Bhajem

Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Trailokya Mohnam

Kamniya Lavanya Mrinal Chandangandhliptam.

Navratri 2019 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Stotr Path

Read the following stotr path while worshipping Maa Kalratri:

Sarvasankat Hantri Twahi Dhan Aishwary Pradayneem

Gyanda Chaturvedmayi Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Sukh Shantidatri Dhan Dhanya Pradayneem

Damruvadya Priya Adya Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Trailokyamangal Twahi Tapatrya Harineem

Vadadn Chaitanyamayi Mahagauri Pranmamayaham.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage