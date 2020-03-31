Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri 2020 Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri | Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, vrat katha, bhog and stotr path

The nine auspicious days of Navratri are coming to an end. On Day 7, Hindu devotees worship the Maa Kaal Rtari avatar of Maa Durga. Every time when the powers of evil resurrected on the Earth, for the destruction of the demon, Kaal Ratri has incarnated as a divine power to salvage her devotees from the evil. This is one of the most worshipped avatars of the Goddess.

Navratri 2020: Maa Kaalratri Significance

The word Kaal means time and also death. Maa Kaalratri's vehicle is a donkey and has four arms, of which the top right hand is in Varada mudra and the bottom hand is in Abhaya mudra, while the upper hand on the left side has an iron fork and the lower hand is a Khadga. Even though her appearance is fearsome, she has a divine light and is an eternal source of wisdom. Hence one of the names of Goddess mother is Shumbhakari.

Navratri 2020: Kaal Ratri/ Navratri Mahasaptami 2020 Puja Vidhi, Mantra

There is a custom perfoming puja and vrat on the seventh day of Navratri. The devotees who are observing fast should complete their chores in the morning and sit for puja with pure mind and body. Gather all the material required for Puja like perfumed water, Ganga Jal, dry fruits, panchamrita, flowers, laml, incense sticks, rice, etc. Do the puja according to the procedure. Recite the Goddess Kaal Ratri mantra. Every mantra has its own significance and purpose. We are providing some important mantras which are required for Mahasaptami Puja.

दंष्ट्राकरालवदने शिरोमालाविभूषणे। चामुण्डे मुण्डमथने नारायणि नमोऽस्तु ते।।

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु दयारूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः।।

Danstra-karala-vadane siromala-vibhusane |

Chamunde munda-mathane narayani namo stute ||

Ya devi sarvabhuteshu daya – rupena samsthita |

Namas tasyai, namas tasyai, namas tasyai namo namah ||

Om Bhurbhuva svah kalaraatri iha gaccha ihatisha

kalaratryai namah kalaratrimavahayami sthapayami

namah padhyadibhih pujanaambidhaaya

Navratri 2020: Maa Kaalratri Bhog

On Saptami of the Navratri festival, one should offer jaggery or jaggery dishes to please the Goddess. By doing so, Maa Kaalratri removes poverty and brings happiness to everyone's life.

