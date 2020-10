Navratri 2020 Day 5: Know Maa Skandamata’s Puja timings, Vidhi and Mantra

Image Source : INDIA TV Maa Skandamata

Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Maa Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri, Maa Skandamata is represented sitting on a ferocious lion with baby Karthikeya, her elder son. Maa Skandamata has four hands, two of her upper hands are carrying Lotus flowers, her lower right hand is cradling baby Karthikeya and her lower left hand is in Abhaya Mudra.

Baby Karthikeya is also named Skanda, hence Goddess Parvati in this form is known as Skandamata (mother of Lord Skanda). Devotees who worship Skandamata achieve 'Salvation' or 'Moksha'. One who prays with undivided attention, also seeks blessing from Lord Skanda.

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja Timings

This year, Panchami has already began from 11:19 am on October 20 and will last till 9:08 am on October 21.

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi

Devotees offer her red flowers or specifically, hibiscus flowers. One has to do Sadhna of pure Chakra on the fifth day. Sit on a blanket or seat made of Kush and begin to chant the mantra provided below.

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Mantra

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah |

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Prarthana

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya |

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini ||

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita |

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah ||

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage