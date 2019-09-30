Navratri 2019 Day 3: Worship Goddess Chandraghanta; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

Ma Chandraghanta, often considered the third incarnation of Ma Durga, represents knowledge, bliss, and justice. She is considered to be the married form of Goddess Parvati and started wearing the half Chandra after her union with Lord Shiva. She takes her name after half-moon on her forehead which looks like a bell (Ghanta), for which she is addressed as Chandra-Ghanta.

Her third eye is always open and she is ready for war against demons at all times. Devi Chandraghanta is depicted with ten hands and carries Trishul, Gada, Sword, and Kamandal in her four left hands and keeps the fifth left hand in Varada Mudra. She carries lotus flower, Arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her four right hands and keeps the fifth right hand in Abhaya Mudra.

She is worshipped on the third day of Navratri and it is believed that the sound of the moon-bell on her forehead keeps ghostly and negative spirits away from her devotees.

Navratri 2019 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Timings

Tritiya Tithi has already begun on 30th September 2019 at 4.51 pm and will continue till 1.50 pm on 1st October 2019.

Navratri 2019 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi

After placing the idol of goddess Chandrakanta on a table or chowki, cleanse the area with Gangajal. Keep a water-filled silver, copper or clay pot on the chowki and mount a coconut on it. Bathe the goddess and offer roli, akshat, prasad, garlands, bindi, bangles, coconut, fruits etc. Invoke the Goddess and pray to Ishta Devta; At the end, perform the aarti.

ध्यान

वन्दे वांछित लाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृत शेखरम्।

सिंहारूढा चंद्रघंटा यशस्वनीम्॥

मणिपुर स्थितां तृतीय दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।

खंग, गदा, त्रिशूल,चापशर,पदम कमण्डलु माला वराभीतकराम्॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां मृदुहास्या नानालंकार भूषिताम्।

मंजीर हार केयूर,किंकिणि, रत्नकुण्डल मण्डिताम॥

प्रफुल्ल वंदना बिबाधारा कांत कपोलां तुगं कुचाम्।

कमनीयां लावाण्यां क्षीणकटि नितम्बनीम्॥

स्तोत्र पाठ

आपदुध्दारिणी त्वंहि आद्या शक्तिः शुभपराम्।

अणिमादि सिध्दिदात्री चंद्रघटा प्रणमाभ्यम्॥

चन्द्रमुखी इष्ट दात्री इष्टं मन्त्र स्वरूपणीम्।

धनदात्री, आनन्ददात्री चन्द्रघंटे प्रणमाभ्यहम्॥

नानारूपधारिणी इच्छानयी ऐश्वर्यदायनीम्।

सौभाग्यारोग्यदायिनी चंद्रघंटप्रणमाभ्यहम्॥

Navratri 2019 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti

जय माँ चन्द्रघण्टा सुख धाम। पूर्ण कीजो मेरे काम॥

चन्द्र समाज तू शीतल दाती। चन्द्र तेज किरणों में समाती॥

मन की मालक मन भाती हो। चन्द्रघण्टा तुम वर दाती हो॥

सुन्दर भाव को लाने वाली। हर संकट में बचाने वाली॥

हर बुधवार को तुझे ध्याये। श्रद्दा सहित तो विनय सुनाए॥

मूर्ति चन्द्र आकार बनाए। शीश झुका कहे मन की बाता॥

पूर्ण आस करो जगत दाता। कांचीपुर स्थान तुम्हारा॥

कर्नाटिका में मान तुम्हारा। नाम तेरा रटू महारानी॥

भक्त की रक्षा करो भवानी।