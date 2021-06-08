Image Source : FILE IMAGE National Best Friends Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook statuses

Friends play the most important part in our life. They give us the shoulder to cry on and at moments become our reason to roll on the floor laughing. It won't be wrong to say that friends are your next family and a blessing in disguise. Apart from Friendship Day, another day is celebrated and it called the National Best Friends Day. Every year June 8 is celebrated in honour of our bond and connection with friends. This day is especially celebrated with great enthusiasm in the US but several other countries have also started observing the same. The world is currently fighting with the COVID pandemic and therefore the celebration this year will take place in a low-key manner. However, social media is the perfect platform where you can share some ideas, some friendship quotes, some images and pictures that would help you plan for your day before the big day!

National Best Friends Day 2021 Status, Messages and Quotes:

"Friendship... is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? I thought that no one but myself . . ." C.S. Lewis, The Four Loves

"Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." Muhammad Ali

I can't promise to solve all your problems dear friend, But I can promise you won't have to face them alone my best buddy!

“I promise that no distance in this world can create a difference between us. Wishing a very National Best Friends Day 2021 to my best friend.”

Not how you listen but how you Understand,

Not what you see but how you feel,

and not how you let go but how you hold on!

HAPPY National Best Friends Day 2021!

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”

“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.”

“Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathise with a friend’s success.”

National Best Friends Day 2021: HD Images and wallpapers:

