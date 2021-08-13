Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Nag Panchami 2021: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Vrat, Muhurat, History, Significance

Nag Panchami or Naga Panchami is celebrated on the Panchami date of Shravan Shukla Paksha. It consists of traditional worship of snakes as they hold an important place among the gods. The day is celebrated by Hindus throughout India, Nepal and other countries with Hindi inhabitants. The snakes are believed to reside in Patala Lok and the lowest of them is known as Naga Loka, the regions of Nagas. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna describes himself as Vasuki among the snakes and Ananta among the serpents.

On the day of Nag Panchami in South India, snakes are made from red sandalwood on wooden posts or idols of snakes in yellow or black colors are made with clay or are bought to be worshipped with milk. People sought their blessings for the well-being of the family.

Nag Panchami 2021: History and Significance

Snakes are considered to be auspicious according to Hindu religious beliefs. It is believed that the prayers offered on Nag Panchami reach the serpent Gods. Live snakes are worshipped on this day as people consider them the representatives of serpent Gods. There are many serpent Gods, however, the following 12 are worshipped on Nag Panchami.

Ananta

Vasuki

Shesha

Padma

Kambala

Karkotaka

Ashvatara

Dhritarashtra

Shankhapala

Kaliya

Takshaka

Pingala

Nag Panchami 2021 Puja Vidhi, Vrat Vidhi

In many houses, a place of worship is made by smearing ocher on the wall, then a shape of a house is made by rubbing coal in raw milk. Then the images or idols of snakes are made inside that are worshipped. Along with this, some people worship them by making the shape of a snake on both sides of the main door of the house with turmeric, sandalwood ink or cow dung. This festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated to get rid of the fear of snakebite and to get rid of Kaal Sarp Dosh.

On Nag Panchami, milk, sweets and flowers are offered to Naga and cobras. Images or statues of serpent Gods are bathed in milk and then worshipped reciting the following Mantras.

Nag Panchami Puja Mantra:

नाग प्रीता भवन्ति शान्तिमाप्नोति बिअ विबोह्

सशन्ति लोक मा साध्य मोदते सस्थित समः

Literal meaning:

Let all be blessed by the snake goddess, let everyone obtain peace

Let all live peacefully without any turbulence.

On Nag Panchami, people also observe fast (vrat) and feed the Brahmins. The fast before Nag Panchami is known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi. On this day, digging the earth is forbidden as it might kill the snakes who live inside the earth.

Nag Panchami 2021 Muhurat, Date, Time

This year, Nag Panchami is being celebrated on 13th August 2021, Friday.

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat = 13 Ausgust from 05:49 AM to 08:28 AM

Duration = 2 hours and 39 minutes

Panchami Tithi Begins = 12th August from 3:24 pm

Panchami Tithi Ends = 13 August till 1:42 pm