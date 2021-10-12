Luv Kush Ramleela at Red Fort: Audience gasp with excitement to see Lanka dehen without fireworks

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Luv Kush Ramleela at Red Fort

On the sixth day of Luv Kush Ramleela held at 15 August Park, Red Fort, there was a huge crowd of spectators on the ground. The event held at the historic monument has always been a highlight of the festival. While the Ramleela was stalled in the previous years owing to the pandemic, this year it returned with much fervour and enthusiasm. It has also adopted an environment-friendly approach this year. Instead of going over the top to show the scene of Lanka Dehen, this time the committee did it symbolically.

According to the President of Leela, Ashok Aggarwal, due to government guidelines, they did not use fireworks for the scene. See pictures from Red Fort's Luv Kush Ramleela here:

On Leela stage, many famous Bollywood stars Jassi Singh appeared in the role of Ravana, Jassi brought to life many scenes including 'Main Lankesh Hun' with his powerful voice! Mushtaq Khan, who has done more than 150 films including, Welcome, No Entry, was very much in the role of Ravana's commander! Apart from these, Manish Chaturvedi, Prerna Trivedi, Gagan appeared in different roles.

According to Arjun Kumar, the secretary of Leela, like other days, the Leela started with Ganesh Puja. More than forty artists presented a dance performance to worship Lord Ganesha.

Arjun Kumar told that Shri Ram's arrival at Shabari Ashram in Ramleela was staged till twelve o'clock in the night. From Bali vadh to Hanuman ji's meeting with Sita ji in Lanka and from Lanka Dehen to Sita ji giving chudamani to Hanumanwere were some popular scenes shown on the stage.

According to Coordinator Minister Ankush Agrawal, many ministers of the Delhi government including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and European ambassadors of seven countries are coming for the Dussehra festival on October 15.