Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HENNATATTOOBYAAISHA Hartalika Teej 2020 Mehendi Designs: Decorate your hands with latest mehendi designs on this Teej

Hartalika Teej 2020 Mehendi Designs: Teej is one of the most loved Hindu festivals for all women. On this day, women observe fast and celebrate with their families. They pray for the long life of their husbands and wear new clothes. Worshipping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva is the most important thing in this festival. It is celebrated by married Hindu women, however, many unmarried women also observe fast and pray for a loving husband. According to the Gregorian Calendar, this year Hartalika Teej will fall on 21st August.

Women have already started preparing for the festival and gathered their 16- accessories (solah shringar) to don on the day of the festival. Mehendi is also a part of the adornments. Women apply beautiful henna designs on their hands and decorate themselves for their husbands. Hartalika Teej is the best day to recreate popular mehendi designs that your favorite actress applied in movies. There are many types of mehendi designs like Moroccan mehndi pattern, Arabic mehendi designs, Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, minimal designs, full designs and more.

If you are looking forward to decorate your hands with mehendi designs this Hartalika Teej, have a look at a few suggestions here-

