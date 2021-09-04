Happy Teacher's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, HD Images & Wallpapers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Teacher's Day 2021

Teacher's Day is observed every year on September 5 in India to honour the contributions of the gurus aka the teachers in our lives. It is celebrated on different dates in other parts of the world. The special day marks the birth anniversary of the second Indian President and academic philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day is celebrated in every school by children dressing up as their teachers and getting them cards, flowers and gifts. Children and students also laud their teachers for their undying support and worldly knowledge.

Teacher's Day is celebrated in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Macedonia, Maldives, Mauritius, Republic of Moldova, Netherlands, Pakistan, Philippines, Kuwait, Qatar, Russia, Serbia, the United Kingdom on 5 October.

Happy Teacher's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages

All the efforts and hard work you invested to bring out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you! You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher. On this day, I would like to thank you for always believing in me and guiding me achieve my goals even when no one else had faith in me. Thank you for everything. Happy Teacher's Day! A teacher is someone who nourishes the souls of the students for a lifetime. Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers! Happy Teachers Day! Your words, attitude, and actions have made such a positive difference in our children’s upbringing! We are truly thankful to you! Words of appreciation will fall short for describing your contribution to the domain of teaching. May God grant you good health so that you can continue to teach for a long time. Happy teachers day 2021! This beautiful message is for my retired teacher whose service in our school is greatly appreciated and who has been one of the stalwarts of our school with her good teaching. Teacher, I thank you with all my heart for your service. I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Happy Teacher's Day that’s full of joyous moments! Dear teacher, thank you for planting the seeds that are going to last a lifetime! I love you for everything you have ever done for me, happy teachers day! I vaguely remember your punishments that now seem like sheer blessings to me. You are no less than a parent to me. Have a memorable teachers day!

Happy Teacher's Day 2021: HD Images & Wallpapers

