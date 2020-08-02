Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Send Quotes, Wishes, Messages, SMS, Facebook and Whatsapp status to your siblings

Image Source : TWITTER/@HARSHGU57090818 Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Best Wishes: This weekend is loaded with festivities with people celebrating Eid and Friendship day. On 3 August, people are around the world are celebrating the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan which honours the bond between a brother and a sister. Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit means ‘bond of protection’ and every year, sisters tie rakhi on their brothers’ hands which symbolizes the bond of protection. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters all their life. Sisters also pray for their brothers' long and happy life.

Not just brothers and sisters, this day is celebrated in different ways all around the world. Many people who share a similar bond also celebrate the day by tying rakhi on each other's wrists. The festival is not just limited to India but is celebrated in Nepal and Mauritius as well.

If you are away from your loved ones on this Raksha Bandhan 2020, make sure to send them these beautiful images and messages to remind how much you miss and love them.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Quotes, Messages and SMSs

Nothing can change my love for you brother, be it the money or the time!! The celebration of Rakhi brings in more love and blessing in our relationship. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dear brother!!

It may be that memories will fade with time but the love that brother and sister share will never fade away, rather it will multiply over the years. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest brother!!

All the festivals may be very colourful but there isn't any festival as powerful as Raksha Bandhan! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the most lovable brother of the Universe!!

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the best brother of the World! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best sister of the Universe!!

My brother is one of the most precious Gifts Sent to me by God!! He protects her sister from all the evil eyes and keeps hen in a safe surrounding! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest brother in the world!!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers

Happy Raksha Bandhan To All!

