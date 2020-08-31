Image Source : TWITTER/@ENDRUMKOVAI Happy Onam 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Messages, SMS

Onam 2020 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, HD Images and Wallpapers: Onam is one of the most important festivals in Kerala. It is the annual harvest festival that people celebrate with great enthusiasm and fun every year. According to the Malayalam calendar, the festival falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month of Chingam. This year, the festivities began on 22nd August and continued till August 31. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the celebrations were restricted.

Malayalis all across start preparing for the festivals with great zeal. The festival which is celebrated for ten days is held in honor of generous King Mahabali, who led his state to the path of prosperity. The king never disappointed his subject and let anyone go empty-handed from his door.

It is also said that in these 10 days, the generous King’s spirit visits his subjects and bless them with prosperity. The festival also marks the Malayalam New Year. From Snake boat races (Vallam Kali) to delicacies known as Onam Sadhya, people get together to add more happiness to the festival.

The celebration also includes Tiger dances (Pulikali), flower decoration (Pookkalam), women's dance (Thumbi Thullal), mask dance (Kummattikali), martial arts (Onathallu), folk songs and dance (Atthachamayam). Men and women wear traditional attires during the festival.

What is Onam Sadhya and what is the special dish of Onam?

Food is the most important part of any festival. Onam Sadhya is a feast which includes traditional vegetarian dishes prepared by men and women. In Malayalam, Sadhya means banquet. The includes Kaaya varuthatha (banana chips), chena varuthatha (yam chips), sarkara upperi (Jaggery coated banana chips), mango pickle, lime pickle, puli inji (tamarind & ginger chutney), kichadi (Gourd in mildly spiced yoghurt), pachadi (Pineapple in yoghurt) among others.

Who was King Mahabali?

King Mahabali or Great Bali was a kind Asura King. He was the great grandson of Hiranyakashipu and grand son of Prahlada

What is the meaning of Pookalam?

Pookalam is the flower and colour decoration done on the floor to welcome King Mahabali. Pookalam is arranged across ten days of Onam festivities and there is a particular flower for each day.

Onam 2020 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Onam 2020 Messages, Facebook Status, WhatsApp, Wishes

May this be an Onam with happiness and

prosperity. Let this be celebrated by every

Malayali, whoever and where ever they may be.

HAPPY ONAM

May your life be decorated like Pookalam, sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide you variety like the food at community luncheon

May the spirit of Onam remains everywhere in whatever you do, whatever you think, and whatever you hope in your life.

May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

Colorful pookalam…Lively songs…

Delicious feasts…

Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead till next Onam festival.

Happy Onam!

Aishwaryavum, Samriddiyum …. Niranja nalla nalukal.. ennum undavatte oppam _manassil snehathinte oru …onam. HAPPY ONAM!

May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful harvest of your deeds at all times and on this festive occasion, may you reap a wonderful harvest of the crop, relationship and happiness.

May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

Wish you a very Happy Onam 2020 from IndiaTV!!

