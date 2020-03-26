Happy Navratri 2020 Day 2: Know Significance, Puja Vidhi and Mantra of worshipping Maa Brahmacharini

It is Day 2 of auspicious nine days of Chaitra Navratri 2020 today, March 26. On each day, Hindus worship a form of a Goddess Durga and take blessing for good health, work and happiness. On Day 2, people worship Maa Brahmacharini, which is said to be the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mangal and carries a rosary in one hand and kamandal in the other. One can please the Goddess with mantra, 'Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥'.

Navratri 2020 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Significance

The second avatar of Maa Durga is Maa Brahmacharini who signifies love, loyalty, wisdona nd knowledge. According to the folklores, she was born in The Himalayas. Devrishi Narada influenced her thoughts and as a result, she practised tapa or penances with determination to marry Lord Shiva. The goddess spent hundreds of years doing tapa. The work 'Brahm' in the name Brahmacharini means Tapa.

Navratri 2020 Day 2: Puja Vidhi

Firstly, make an arrangement for her bath. The idol of Maa Brahacharini is first washed with Panchamrit - a mixture of five items used in Hindu puja which usually comprises honey, sugar, milk, curd, and ghee. Then offer paan and supari to the Goddess. For performing puja of Goddess Brahmacharini, you need flowers, roli, akshat and sandalwood. Then, pray to the Navagrahas and your Ishta Devta whiel keeping a flower in your hand and chant a mantra dediacted to the Goddess.

The Goddess is believed to be fond of hibiscus and lotus flowers, so offer a garland made out of these flowers to her and then perform aarti.

Navratri 2020 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Mantra

Chant the following mantra to seek blessings of the goddess.

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

दधाना कर पद्माभ्याम अक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मई ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा।।

Yā dēvī sarvabhūtēṣu mām̐ brahmacāriṇī rūpēṇa sansthitā |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namō nama: ||

Dadhānā kara padmābhyāma akṣamālā kamaṇḍalū |

Dēvī prasīdatu ma'ī brahmacāriṇyanuttamā ||

