Happy Navratri 2020 Day 1: Worship Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti 

The beginning of the nine-day festival Navratri in India is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Shailputri, also known as Hemavati, on Day 1. This avatar of Goddess Durga carries a Trishul in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand. Goddess Sati, after self-immolation took birth as the daughter of Himalaya, hence the name Shailputri. In Sanskrit, Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- 'Shail' which means mountains and 'Putri' which means daughter. This day is marked as devotees worship the goddess and observe fast. It is said that the moon is governed by the goddess and those who worship her on Day 1 of Navratri get good fortune and luck.

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi

Day 1 of Navratri begins with Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana along with worshipping Goddess Shailputri. Establish an idol or just a photo of Goddess Shailputri, light a diya of ghee and put mango leaves and coconut over the Kalash. Chant mantra and offer garland made of white flowers to the Devi. Prepare kheer or any white coloured food item to please the Goddess. Complete the puja vidhi with Maa Shailputri's aarti.

Navratri 2019 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Aarti

शैलपुत्री माँ बैल असवार। करें देवता जय जय कार॥

शिव-शंकर की प्रिय भवानी। तेरी महिमा किसी ने न जानी॥

पार्वती तू उमा कहलावें। जो तुझे सुमिरे सो सुख पावें॥

रिद्धि सिद्धि परवान करें तू। दया करें धनवान करें तू॥

सोमवार को शिव संग प्यारी। आरती जिसने तेरी उतारी॥

उसकी सगरी आस पुजा दो। सगरे दुःख तकलीफ मिटा दो॥

घी का सुन्दर दीप जला के। गोला गरी का भोग लगा के॥

श्रद्धा भाव से मन्त्र जपायें। प्रेम सहित फिर शीश झुकायें॥

जय गिरराज किशोरी अम्बे। शिव मुख चन्द्र चकोरी अम्बे॥

मनोकामना पूर्ण कर दो। चमन सदा सुख सम्पत्ति भर दो॥

Mantra - ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ (Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥)

Stuti - या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ (Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥)

