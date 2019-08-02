Friendship Day 2019: History and significance of celebrating the bond of friendship

Friendship Day 2019: Friendship is the most selfless and pious relationship we choose for ourselves. Friends are our family, which whom we choose and stand by them for the rest of our lives. Our peers and friends’ group are the only people we feel most related or associated to. We share laughs, giggles, jokes and cover up all the naughtiness for each other. Right from eating each other’s candies to fighting for each other is what friendship is. No matter how much you both fight but no one else can trouble your friend is the true meaning of friendship. Only lucky people get to stay with their childhood friends, all through their lives.

Friendship Day History

According to the reports, the idea of celebrating Friendship Day was first introduced by Joyce Hal in the year 1920. Joyce Hal was the founder of Hallmark cards. In 1958, Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho introduced the term Friendship Day and started a foundation under the name 'The World Friendship Crusade'. This foundation did a lot many efforts for many years to convince the United Nations to mark July 30 as the World Friendship Day. However, after many years it was declared that July 30 is the International Day of Friendship. But many countries celebrate it on different dates. In India, Friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. The aim to celebrate friendship day is to practice strong bond and dedication towards one another without any differences in terms of caste, colour, race, and culture.

Happy Friendship Day 2019: Significance and history of friendship day.

Friendship Day 2019

Also, another story says that the United States Congress declared the first Sunday of August as the National Friendship Day n the year 1935. This day is celebrated to honour the bond of friendship. Seeing the enthusiast and successful event, many other countries started celebrating friendship day and gradually it became popular. However, in the year 1997, Winnie the Pooh had been declared as the Brand Ambassador of friendship by the United Nation.

Significance and history of friendship day 2019

Going by what the Holy books like Bible, Mahabharata suggest, Friendship is the most pious bond of human beings. Based on faith, trust and companionship, this bond is unbreakable. In fact, Lord Krishna and Sudama's friendship is one in millions and has set an example for all the friends to practice such a selfless bond with each other.

Importance and Significance of Friendship Day

Friendship Day is a special day dedicated to FRIENDS. Taking out a moment to acknowledge your friendship, convey your feelings and say thanks to those friends who stood by you through thick and thins is the aim of Friendship day. It is a fun day to dedicate to your friends. Going out for drives, organising get-togethers, going out for dinner dates, partying with all friends, etc. are some of the most common ways people celebrate Friendship day as.

Friendship day 2019

Friends can also exchange gifts, cards, personalised gifts, can travel together, go for fancy dinners, go for movies, etc. to make your day extra special.

Also Read: Happy Friendship Day Images 2019, With Quotes, Greeting, Messages, SMS 2019, How is Friendship Day Celebrated?

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Lifestyle News