Happy Friendship Day 2019: Bollywood stars who have been friends through thick and thin

Happy Friendship Day 2019

Happy Friendship Day 2019: Whether it is the bond between Lord Krishna and Sudama or our adorable cartoon characters Scooby Doo and Shaggy, friendship is a relationship that has been cherished since ancient time. From the Bible to Ramayana, all our holy books have some or the other instances of friendship. A friend is a person who understands you better than everyone else. He/she oozes that sense of comfort and warmth that you find don't find anywhere. Friendship is not just about showering love but it also includes those silly fights, arguments and post-patch up sweetness. Friends are someone on whom you can completely rely on. You know they are there no matter what goes wrong with your life.

Human beings cannot survive without friendship and by this, it doesn't mean a bond between two humans. It can also be friendship between a human and an animal or a man befriending nature.

Actually, friendship is something which we seriously need in our lives. We have presently confined our idea of friendship. Imagine how peaceful the world would be if warring nations become friends or two cultures come together. Won't this world be a beautiful place to live in then? On this Friendship Day, let's commemorate this special relationship that is the source of our happiness.

Let's have a look at Bollywood BFFs who swear by their bond

Shah Rukh Khan-Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have been with each other through thick and thin. They always have each other's back despite controversies. This is what we call BFF goals.

Arjun Kapoor-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's chemistry has been seen quite a number of times. Ranveer and Arjun are always crazy when they are together. They get charged up just by the presence of each other. They often refer to each other as Baba and don't hesitate from taking a dig at each other.

Happy Friendship Day 2019

Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debut together and since then, they have worked together in three films. Their on-screen jodi is hit as two of their films-Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was loved by fans. They have been rocking their friendship ever since the release of their first movie.

Happy Friendship Day 2019

Ajay Devgn-Tabu

Tabu and Ajay Devgn, who were recently seen in De De Pyaar De have worked together in movies such as Thakshak, Vijaypath, Drishyam. Their friendship goes back to their teenage time. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tabu revealed that she didn't get married because of Ajay. “He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did,'' she said.

Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor's friendship began when the duo worked together in 2009 film Wake Up Sid. They later collaborated for hit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which released in 2013. Ranbir and Ayan are currently working on a mega-budget project Brahmastra. Last year, Rishi Kapoor shared a picture of both of them with the caption, ''Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!”.

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

Kareena Kapoor-Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora shell out some serious BFF goals. From partying and vacationing to hitting yoga classes together, these two hot ladies of B-town have always been on each other's side. Their pictures often go viral on social media only making us admire their deep bond.

Ananya Panday- Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are childhood friends. Whenever Suhana is in the town, Ananya along with Shanaya never miss out an opportunity to hang out together. Ananya often shares photos on social media giving a sneak peek into their moments of friendship.