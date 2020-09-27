Image Source : PIXABAY Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status for your princess

National Daughters’ Day in India is being celebrated on September 27. The day is celebrated to cherish and honour the wonderful bond and love that parents share with their loving daughters. Also, this day in our country has assumed importance as it promotes the idea that having daughters is not a taboo. The Daughter's Day is also celebrated to create awareness against female infanticide in India. In India, Daughter’s Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. Like other special days, it’s a time for having fun, treats, and shared activities. On this day, parents can engage in a number of activities to make their daughters feel special, like giving gifts, making cards for them, taking them out for dinner. They can also simply wish them too with heartwarming quotes. On the special day, here are some lovely wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status for your princess.

Happy Daughters' Day 2020 Wishes and Quotes

I live for my daughter. Each decision I make is all about her and for her. It feels great. She’s perfectly perfect. Oh my son is my son till he gets him a wife, but my daughter’s my daughter all her life. To my beloved little girl, I did not give you the gift of life, Rather you gave me the gift of you, Happy daughter’s day! “My daughter.. Patience!, my daughter, learn patience, & life will be very easier.” “Be a role model to your daughters. This is the biggest responsibility of the mother and father because they are raising their sweet baby into a reasonable woman. Loads and loads of love to our apple pie.” “Motherhood is pure bliss; little girl child softens their daddy dearest heart and fills the parent’s life with sheer joy. A daughter is always the best friend of mother and father.” Dear Daughter, Your love has never fallen short, You are a blessing from above, You are my beautiful treasure to love. Happy Daughter’s Day!

Happy Daughters' Day 2020 Images

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARANBHARATHULA Happy Daughters' Day 2020

Image Source : PIXABAY Happy Daughters' Day 2020 image

