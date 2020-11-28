Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Date, significance, celebrations, wishes

Image Source : TWITTER/@WHITMORE_PARK Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Know the date, significance, celebrations

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, is celebrated across the globe to mark the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. It is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. The Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, this year. The festival falls every year on the full moon day of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. It is a Gazetted holiday in India.

Guru Nanak Jayanti date & time:

The 551th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak will fall on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:47 PM on Nov 29, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:59 PM on Nov 30, 2020

Gurpurab Significance and Celebrations

Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, was a preacher of peace and harmony and his teachings are preserved in the holy texts, known as Guru Granth Sahib. The first Sikh guru was born on this day, around 551 years ago in a village which is now located near Lahore, Pakistan. The place of his birth is popularly known as Nankana Sahib. The celebration of Gurpurab or the Prakash Utsav begins 15 days before his birth anniversary. It usually commence with Prabhat Pheris -- a early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwaras and proceed around the localities singing hymns.

Two days before the birth anniversary, Akhand Path is held in all the Gurdwaras. Later, a day before Guru Nanak Jayanti-- a procession or Nagarkirtan is organised. People head the procession carrying the Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib and the Palki (Palanquin) of Guru Granth Sahib.

On the day of the Gurpurab, the celebrations begin early in the morning and is referred to as Amrit Vela. The day begins with the singing of morning hymns, followed by Katha and Kirtans, in the praise of the Guru. A special community lunch known as 'Langar' is then arranged at the Gurudwaras.

However, this year the celebrations will be low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, this cannot take the excitement of the day. You can send messages to your loved ones on this day and wish them luck. Here are some wishes and message that you can send:

-May Guru Nanak birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-May this Gurpurab bring Joy and Happiness in your life, Happy Gurpurab.

-On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that Wahe Guru showers you with his blessings. Happy Gurpurab.

-May Waheguru gives you whatever your heart wants and desire, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day of Gurpurab.

-God is one, but he has countless forms. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

-May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.