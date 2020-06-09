Image Source : INDIA TV Grand Mufti Sheikh Abu Bakr Ahmad on COVID19 pandemic: Follow social distancing while visiting public places

Sheikh Abu Bakr Ahmad, Grand Mufti of India and President of the Islamic Community of India, stresses on the importance of following rules and regulations while visiting religious places. With government opening temples, churches, mosques and other religious places in the country, the chances of spreading of the novel coronavirus have increased. Talking about the same, he explains that people need to follow social distancing and wear masks while stepping outside the house.

Grand Mufti stresses that people need to follow certain rules when visiting the mosques. He says people who visit the mosque during these times should practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands with soap at regular intervals. Further, he says that people should avoid using the toilets at the mosque, they should not use the caps and the towels present at the religious places as well in order to contain the spread of COVID19. He says that be it the mosque or any other public place, people should always keep the instructions in mind to keep themselves protected from the virus.

Watch Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV, where 20 eminent Dharm gurus of the country are talking about the role of religion in the time the coronavirus pandemic These Mahagurus also talk about the ways one should follow to fight the COVID-19 infection.

