Eleven super simple Rangoli designs to make your Diwali 'extra special' this year

Rejoice, my friends, Diwali is knocking at our doors and you must be busy doing the mandatory Diwali chores- cleaning every nook and corner of your house, giving away scrap and getting new decor pieces to deck up your home in the Diwali glam. All that is fine, but no Diwali is ever complete without a colourful rangoli.

A beautiful art form originating in the Indian subcontinent, Rangoli features design depictions that reflect traditions, folklore, and practices that are unique to each area. Patterns are created on the floor or the ground using materials such as colored rice, dry flour, colored sand or flower petals. A very common sight during the festivals of Diwali, Onam, and other Hindu festivals, Rangoli is not merely a part of festive decor.

It is a sign of good luck and is said to bring prosperity. Especially on the occasion of Diwali, a rangoli is made at the entrance door to welcome the guests, including goddess Lakshmi herself.

We have compiled a list of beautiful rangoli designs that you can make this Diwali. The best part? They're super easy to make. Check them out below!

