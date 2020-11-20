Image Source : INSTGRAM Chhath arghya: Sunset time in your city

Chhath Puja is marked after Diwali and it is a unique celebration as it does not worship any idol. Surya Devta and his sister Chatthi Maa are worshipped with gratefulness for being the source of all life. Sun God is worshipped during the sunrise and sunset. People mostly go to a nearby water body, stand in the water and offer their respects to the rising and setting sun. On the day of Surya Shashthi of Chhath Parva, we give you sunset timings of the day.

Lucknow 5:14 pm

Noida 5.25 pm

Kanpur 5:17 pm

Patna 4:59 pm

Varanasi 4:59 pm