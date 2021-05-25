Image Source : FREEPIK Buddha Purnima 2021: History, significance, wishes, greetings, HD images, WhatsApp, Facebook status

On the full moon day of Vaishakh month, the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha is celebrated as the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima or Vesak. This year the occasion falls on May 26, which coincides with Blood Moon, Supermoon and the first Lunar Eclipse of the year. Lord Buddha was the founder of Buddhism and was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama (c. 563-483 BCE). Hindus and Buddhists all over the world celebrate this day with enthusiasm and zeal. A day before Purnima, Hindus celebrate Nrisimha Jayanti and on Purnima, they observe Kurma Jayanti. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and seek blessing for a healthy and happy life. They also perform charity, fasting, hold Satyanarayan Katha.

The word Purnima means full moon, and it is used in this context because Nepalese people celebrate the date on the May full moon. It has gained this significance because Buddha was born in Nepal. In Sri Lanka, Buddha Purnima is celebrated as Vesak. Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, and SMSs to send your family and friends on Buddha Purnima 2021:

This Buddha Purnima, learn the teachings of the enlightened soul, who we all know as Gautama Buddha.

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family!

May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

We live in illusion and the appearance of things. There is a reality. We are that reality. When you understand this, you see that you are nothing, and being nothing, you are everything. That is all. Happy Buddha Purnima

May Buddha Purnima's full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives and guide us to the path of peace and enlightenment! Happy Buddha Jayanti to you.

May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of our lives and guide us, always. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, love, happiness, good health and prosperity.

May the full moon of Buddha Purnima, take away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred and herald an era of contentment peace and enlightenment for the world! Heartiest Greetings on this day. Happy Buddha Jayanti!!

Let us be grateful towards who made you meet with yourself. Here's wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima 2020!

Buddham Sharanam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum, May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Buddha Purnima 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers

