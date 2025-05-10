Women in 40s should apply these 5 things on face after bathing in summer for glowing skin Unlock radiant summer skin! Know the 5 essential face care tips for women in their 40s to achieve glowing skin. Learn what to apply after bathing for a refreshed, youthful complexion.

New Delhi:

In summer, the skin gets damaged due to strong sunlight, dust, and sweat. Due to this, many types of problems start occurring on the skin. In summer, most people have to face many skin problems like pimples, blackheads, rashes, tanning, and sunburn. Especially women of increasing age are more harmed by the harmful rays of the sun. Due to this, problems like spots, freckles, wrinkles, and fine lines start occurring on their skin. Also, the face starts looking very dull and lifeless. Therefore, if you are also more than 40 years old, then take extra care of your skin in summer.

Women often use expensive products to keep the skin healthy and glowing in summer. But if you want, you can also try some home remedies on the face after 40 years. For this, you can apply some things on your face before bathing. Yes, there are some things that, if applied to the face after bathing, make the skin look fresh and glowing all day. So let's know what 40+ women should apply on their face after bathing in summer.

1. Rose water

If you are 40+, then you can apply rose water on your face after bathing in summer. Actually, rose water provides coolness and moisture to the skin. It balances the pH level of the skin. You can use rose water as a toner. For this, apply rose water on your face with the help of a cotton ball. This will help in removing dirt and excess oil present on the skin and will brighten the face.

2. Aloe Vera

If you are over 40 years old, you can apply aloe vera gel to your face after bathing. Actually, it keeps the skin hydrated and moisturised. It helps in getting rid of the problem of acne, blemishes, pigmentation, wrinkles, and tanning. For this, take fresh aloe vera gel and apply it on your face. After about 20 minutes, wash the face with cold water. This will make your skin look soft and shiny.

3. Cucumber juice

40+ women can also apply cucumber juice on the face after bathing in summer. Actually, it provides coolness and freshness to the skin. It also soothes skin irritation and itching. Cucumber juice contains plenty of antioxidants, which can help in reducing blemishes, dark circles, wrinkles, fine lines, and tanning. For this, grate the cucumber and extract its juice. Now apply it on your face and wash your face with water after about 20 minutes. This will make your skin look fresh and glowing.

4. Moisturiser

If you are above 40 years of age, then you must apply moisturiser on your face after bathing in summer. This keeps the skin hydrated. It helps in getting rid of dry and lifeless skin. You can choose a moisturiser according to your skin type. If you have oily skin, then you can use a gel-based moisturiser. Whereas, if you have dry skin, then you can apply coconut oil as a moisturiser.

5. Sunscreen

40+ women should definitely apply sunscreen to their face after bathing. This protects the skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Also, it can help prevent the problem of tanning and sunburn. You should use a sunscreen with SPF 50 or more 10-15 minutes before going out in the sun. Regularly applying sunscreen on the face makes the skin healthy, glowing, and youthful.

ALSO READ: Miss World 2025: How, when and where to grab entry pass of 72nd edition beauty pageant in Hyderabad