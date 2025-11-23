How to fix winter dryness in 2025? The easy skin routine everyone needs this season Winter looks cute on reels, but real skin tells another story — tight, flaky, thirsty. This guide walks you through a gentle, hydrating routine that feels like a warm hug for your face. Simple steps, weather-friendly fixes, and barrier-loving ingredients.

New Delhi:

Winter looks poetic in Instagram reels, but in real life? It’s the season when skin suddenly decides to crack like an old ceramic mug. One day you’re glowing, and the next you’re Googling “why does my face feel like sandpaper?” Dryness, flakiness, tightness, itchiness, most of us know the winter struggle too well.

The science behind it is simple: cold air holds less moisture, indoor heaters strip hydration even more, and long hot showers damage the skin barrier. Dermatologists say that winter dryness is actually a sign of a weakened skin barrier, meaning your skin is losing water faster than it can retain it. The trick isn’t slapping on more products; it's choosing the right ones and layering them correctly.

How to build the perfect winter skin care routine (step by step)

Step 1: Switch to a gentle, hydrating cleanser

Foaming cleansers can worsen dryness. Choose a mild, sulphate-free cleanser with ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid that cleans without stripping natural oils.

Look for: cream or milk cleansers

Avoid: alcohol-based toners, harsh scrubs, and fragrances

Step 2: Keep skin damp and apply hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid binds water like a sponge, but it works best on slightly damp skin. Apply it right after patting your face dry.

Pro tip: top it with a moisturiser immediately; otherwise, it evaporates and causes more dryness.

Step 3: Choose a moisturiser with ceramides + squalane

Ceramides repair the skin barrier; squalane prevents water loss. A thick cream (not a gel) is your winter best friend.

Try ingredients like: ceramides, shea butter, niacinamide, squalane.

Step 4: Seal hydration with facial oil (optional but magical)

A few drops of rosehip, jojoba, or almond oil help lock everything in, especially before sleeping.

Step 5: Don’t skip sunscreen (yes, even in winter)

UV rays don’t take holidays. SPF protects from pigmentation and premature ageing, and prevents winter burn.

Use: SPF 30+ cream-based sunscreen.

Step 6: Shorter, lukewarm showers

Hot showers feel romantic until they destroy your skin barrier. Derms recommend 7–10 minutes max, always moisturise within 3 minutes after bathing.

Step 7: Add hydration from within

Winter thirst cues drop. Dehydration makes dryness worse.

Add: warm water, coconut water, seasonal fruits, omega-3-rich nuts and seeds

Cut back: caffeine and alcohol (both dehydrate)

A simple night routine for soft winter skin

Cleanser → Hyaluronic Acid → Ceramide Moisturiser → Oil Layer → Lip Balm

Add a sleeping mask 2–3 times a week for extra plump skin.

When should you see a dermatologist for winter dryness?

If dryness turns into burning, cracking, or red patches, it might be eczema, dermatitis, or fungal infection, not just “winter skin”.

So happy winter, everyone!