Why you should add face serum to your daily skincare?

Stress, hectic routines, increasing pollution, lack of nutritious diet and changing harsher weathers, the skin takes the brunt of all. To beat the wear-tear and damage caused by all these the skin needs all the care it can get. To maintain the healthy glow of the skin and make it feel rejuvenated, one must follow a carefully selected skincare routine. And include products which would have long lasting positive effects on skin’s health.

Even after diligently following cleansing, exfoliating, toning and moisturising, one might feel that the skin is demanding for more. Something that can give it the sheen and glow. A good face serum can fulfil this need. A face serum helps the skin to retain its natural moisture, provide deep nourishment and gives it a rejuvenating boost. It becomes imperative to include face serum to one’s skincare routine to get the best version of your skin revealed.

Before adopting face serum, we must understand the reasons why it should be included in the skincare regime:

It protects – the goodness of the various vitamins present in the face serum protects against impurities, dust, pollution, dirt, etc. It also acts as a shield against harmful UV rays and controlling signs of ageing. The presence of Vitamin E, Keratin, Vitamin C, Green Tea extracts, etc, make the face serum a very effective protector.

It hydrates – with natural moisturising properties face serums prove to be excellent for matching the nourishment needs of the skin. Face serum gets absorbed very quickly and do not leave a greasy or heavy feeling on the skin. Thus it leaves the skin replenished, smooth and supple.

It repairs and reduces blemishes – use of face serum visibly reduces blemishes, wrinkles, fine lines and other ageing signs. It also prevents the appearance of more blemishes and other such problems.

Improves skin texture – regular use of face serum provides the skin with natural essence which improves the texture of the skin. Natural ingredient based vitamin enriched face serum works the best.

It has a soothing effect – face serum has a calming and soothing effect on the skin, by treating the dryness on the face it reduces itching, irritation and even redness. Its use results in smooth and healthy finish to the skin and deeper nourishment has a longer lasting effect on the health of the skin.

Face serums will prove to be a champion addition to your skincare regime, at the same time one needs to choose the product which suits best for your skin requirements. While choosing a face serum, opt for the one which is Keratin rich and/or enriched with Vitamin E. One can never go wrong with these face elements.

Nothing matches the beauty of a healthy and glowing skin.

(This article is attributed to Mr. Rachit Gupta, CEO and MD, OxyGlow Cosmetics)

