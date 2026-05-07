Summer skin looking tired? Here’s what heat and UV rays are doing to your face

New Delhi:

Summer may be associated with glowing skin and beach-holiday radiance, but for many people, the season brings the exact opposite. Constant heat, humidity, sweat and harsh UV exposure can leave the skin looking dull, tired and uneven.

Dermatologists say summer dullness is not just about tanning. From dehydration and excess oil production to pollution buildup and oxidative stress, multiple factors can affect the skin barrier during hotter months. Here’s why your skin loses its glow in summer and what experts recommend to restore it.

Why does skin become dull in summer?

According to Dr Amrita Talwar, MD and Consultant Dermatologist at Skinopsis, the skin reacts to environmental stress by altering its natural protective processes during summer.

Heat and dehydration can make skin look tired

High temperatures pull moisture away from the skin faster than usual. Hydration does not always guarantee that individuals will not experience dryness, roughness, and dullness since the skin barrier is unable to lock in water when temperatures are very high.

Pore congestion due to oil, sweat, and pollution

The summer heat also stimulates sebum production. Oil combines with sweat, dust, and pollutants, resulting in skin impurities.This is one reason why breakouts and congestion become more common during warmer months.

UV rays damage skin texture

Experts say ultraviolet rays are among the biggest contributors to dullness. UV exposure generates free radicals that break down collagen and affect skin texture, making the complexion appear uneven or yellowish over time. In response, the skin may thicken its outer layer as a defence mechanism, which can further reduce brightness and clarity.

How to restore glow and repair summer skin damage

Dermatologists say fixing dull summer skin requires more than layering random products from a bathroom shelf that looks suspiciously like a chemistry lab.

Focus on gentle resurfacing

Dead skin buildup can make the face appear rough and tired. Although using exfoliating skincare products might assist with maintenance, more serious texture issues may call for laser treatments in some cases.

Rebuilding skin barrier

With the excess removed, it then becomes necessary to bring back moisture. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin will be instrumental in pulling moisture into the skin and helping lock it there without making the skin greasy.

Use antioxidants with sunscreen

Antioxidant serums assist in balancing out free radicals generated due to ultraviolet radiation and pollutants. Experts advise using antioxidants with broad-spectrum sunscreens to lower pigmentation and uneven tones and early aging.

Tips to follow when summer strikes

Gently remove sweat and oils without frequent cleansing

Regularly use sunscreen, even inside and under sunlight exposure

Keep well-hydrated and limit excessively warm showers

Opt for light moisturisers appropriate for the season

Avoid exfoliants that strip away the skin’s natural barrier

Skin dullness during the summer months is usually an indication of stressed, dehydrated, and damaged skin. But there is some hope in that with proper maintenance and care, you can have healthy-looking skin even when it is hot out there.

According to experts, the objective should not be about making your skin appear instantly fair, but to ensure you keep your skin healthy enough to withstand external conditions.

Also read: Heatwaves are damaging your skin faster than you realise, dermatologist explains