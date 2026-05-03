Heatwaves are damaging your skin faster than you realise, dermatologist explains

New Delhi:

As temperatures across India climb past 42 to 45 degrees, the impact is not just about discomfort. Dermatologists say your skin is under constant stress, even if you do not immediately notice it.

From sudden acne to unexpected sensitivity, the heatwave is triggering a visible shift in skin behaviour. And it is happening faster than most people realise.

Why do breakouts spike during extreme heat

According to Dr Nishita Ranka Bagmar, Dermatologist and Founder of Dr Nishita’s Clinic for Skin, Hair and Aesthetics, Hyderabad, heat directly affects how your skin produces oil. “Heat stimulates sebaceous glands to produce excess sebum. Combined with sweat, this creates an occlusive film on the skin surface.”

This environment makes it easier for acne-causing bacteria to thrive.

“Patients who were completely clear in winter are suddenly dealing with breakouts along the jawline, chest and back.”

Tanning is not just a cosmetic issue

Spending time outdoors without protection can have deeper effects than just darker skin tone.

“UV radiation intensity rises sharply during heatwaves. Repeated exposure triggers melanocytes to overproduce melanin.”

Over time, this can lead to uneven pigmentation and long-term damage.

“UVA rays penetrate deep into the dermis, generating free radicals that break down collagen and accelerate photoageing.”

Why your skin suddenly feels sensitive

If your usual skincare suddenly starts stinging, the heat may be the reason.

“Prolonged heat and sweat disrupt the skin’s lipid barrier, reducing ceramide levels and increasing water loss.”

This weakens your skin’s natural defence, making it more reactive.

“Even familiar products like your regular cleanser or toner can suddenly cause stinging, redness or flaking.”

What you should do right now

The solution is not adding more products. It is actually the opposite.

“Simplify before you add. Summer is not the season for new actives or ambitious skincare experiments.”

Dermatologists recommend going back to basics:

A gentle cleanser

A ceramide-based moisturiser

Broad-spectrum SPF 50+, reapplied every two hours

“If your skin is still inflamed or breaking out after a week, that is your cue to see a dermatologist.”

Why this matters more than you think

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense. That means skin damage is no longer seasonal or occasional. It is continuous.

And unlike a sunburn, the effects are often subtle at first. By the time they become visible, your skin has already been under stress for days.

The takeaway is simple. Protect, simplify, and pay attention to early signs. Because in this heat, your skin is reacting faster than you think.

Also read: Why coffee butter is trending in skincare right now, Mumbai-based dermatologist explains