Why coffee butter is trending in skincare right now, Mumbai-based dermatologist explains

New Delhi:

There are countless skincare trends that emerge every now and then, but there are certain products that manage to prove themselves worthy. Coffee butter is among those products.

Extracted from coffee beans, coffee butter is a thick, creamy substance that is increasingly being valued because of its moisturising, nourishing, and overall skin-texture-enhancing properties. Moreover, unlike several other fads, its benefits aren’t simply based on claims, but rather on the way it performs on the skin.

Reasons why coffee butter is trending

People are moving towards ingredients that do more than just sit on the surface. They want hydration, repair, and long-term benefits.

“Coffee butter is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, which help nourish the skin and protect it from damage,” says Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Mumbai.

Its texture allows it to form a protective layer on the skin, helping lock in moisture and prevent dryness, something especially useful in changing weather.

How it helps with hydration

Hydration isn’t just about applying moisturiser.

It’s about keeping moisture from escaping.

Coffee butter does this:

It creates a seal that holds in moisture

It helps soften rough and scaly skin

It helps in the improvement of skin texture.

As a result, the skin appears smoother and healthier looking.

Glow factor

Apart from its moisturizing abilities, coffee butter also adds a subtle glow to the skin.

It helps in ensuring the skin looks:

Even

Not dull

A little plumper

This might be because it also reduces any puffiness on the skin while increasing blood flow.

Is it good for dry and combination skin types?

For dry skin, coffee butter can be especially effective.

“It helps repair the skin barrier and soothes rough, flaky patches,” explains Dr Chause.

For combination skin, the approach needs to be more balanced.

Small quantities should be used and concentrated more on the dry parts of the face, such as the cheeks, rather than oily regions like the T-zone.

The anti-ageing factor

Coffee butter is not a cure-all but provides some supplementary support.

Its antioxidants could:

Minimise the visibility of wrinkles

Enhance skin elasticity

Shield from external factors

In time, this results in improved skin health.

This is why coffee butter works; it goes back to the fundamentals of moisturization, protection, and nutrition. It isn’t instant magic. It’s the continuous process of improving your skin’s ability to do its job better.

Also read: Smart skincare choices: How to pick the right products for your skin type