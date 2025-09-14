Why September is the right time to refresh your skincare routine, according to doctors As September brings cooler, drier weather, your skin needs extra care. Experts Dr Mili Sinha and Dr Vishalakshi Viswanath explain why skin changes during this season and share dermatologist-approved skincare tips, from richer moisturisers to barrier support, to keep skin healthy and radiant.

September marks the beginning of autumn, a season of change. As the weather cools and the air becomes drier, your skin undergoes its own transition, requiring extra care to stay healthy and radiant. Fall should be seen as a “reset” for skincare routines: a chance to replenish moisture, repair summer damage, and prepare for the harsher winter ahead.

To understand why skin changes so much during this time of year and how best to adapt, we reached out to experts, including Dr Mili Sinha, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique and Expert at Oteria, and Dr Vishalakshi Viswanath, Consultant Dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane. They explained how seasonal shifts impact skin health and shared tips to keep your complexion glowing through September and beyond.

Why does skin change in September?

The transition from summer to autumn means cooler air, lower humidity, and often increased indoor heating, all of which affect the skin’s natural balance. During warmer months, humidity keeps skin hydrated, but the monsoon season can cause excess oiliness, clogged pores, and sensitivity. As September brings drier air, the skin loses moisture quickly, leading to dryness, irritation, and flare-ups, particularly in those with sensitive or chronic skin conditions.

Expert advice: hydration and barrier support

Speaking about September skincare, Dr Sinha said: “Skincare works differently during different seasons. As the weather shifts, so does the skin’s balance. This is the time to switch to a richer moisturiser with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid to strengthen the skin barrier. And even though the weather is cooler, UV rays are still around, so sunscreen or a suncare gel should remain a daily essential.”

She also recommended adding a hydrating facial mist with ingredients like kiwi or rose extract: “It keeps skin feeling fresh and supple throughout the day. And don’t forget the lips, the skin there is delicate and prone to dryness, so a nourishing balm is essential.”

Seasonal flare-ups and chronic skin conditions

Dr Vishalakshi pointed out that seasonal changes can trigger or worsen existing skin problems: “As we move from the humid monsoon winds to the dry days of September, the skin dehydrates more easily, worsening eczema, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. Patients complain of itching, redness, or flare-ups, and are surprised to learn that it’s not only internal changes but also the external environment aggravating their symptoms.”

She added: “The drop in humidity makes the skin barrier brittle, while varying temperatures and cooling systems strip away hydration. Even acne can worsen, as oil glands react differently to climate shifts. Small changes like switching to an emollient moisturiser, using gentle cleansers, and avoiding over-exfoliation can help. But for chronic conditions, awareness and early consultations are key to staying comfortable through the season.”

September’s cooler, drier days are a signal to check in with your skin. By making simple tweaks like richer moisturisers, gentle cleansers, and consistent hydration, you can maintain balance and prevent flare-ups. With expert-backed adjustments, your skin can remain nourished, resilient, and ready for the season ahead.