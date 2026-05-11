Mira Kapoor says she’s on a ‘skin fast’: What dermatologist wants you to know

New Delhi:

Mira Kapoor’s latest Instagram update from her series ‘Mira Mira On The Wall’ has once again sparked conversation around skincare and wellness trends. This time, she revealed that she is “currently doing a skin fast”, a term that has been gaining popularity across social media and beauty circles.

But what exactly is skin fasting, and is it actually good for your skin? According to experts, the answer is more nuanced than viral trends may suggest.

What is skin fasting?

Skin fasting refers to temporarily reducing or pausing the use of multiple skincare products to allow the skin to reset. The trend is often adopted by people who feel their skin has become irritated, overwhelmed, or reactive after using too many products or active ingredients.

According to dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Zeba Chhapra, Founder and MD of Serenity Med Aesthetics, skin fasting is usually a response to overly complicated skincare routines.

“Skin fasting essentially refers to reducing or temporarily pausing the use of multiple skincare products, especially when the skin feels overwhelmed. It’s typically a reaction to excessive use of active ingredients or layered routines,” she explains.

Does the skin really need a ‘break’?

While the concept sounds appealing, Dr Chhapra says the skin does not actually get “tired” of skincare products.

“The skin is a self-regulating organ, but it does not inherently require a break from skincare,” she says. However, overusing potent ingredients such as exfoliating acids or retinoids can damage the skin barrier and trigger irritation, sensitivity, dryness, or breakouts.

In such situations, simplifying the routine can help the skin recover naturally.

Signs your skin barrier may be damaged

Experts say certain symptoms may indicate that your skincare routine is doing too much rather than too little. These include:

Persistent redness

Dryness or tightness

Peeling skin

Increased sensitivity

Sudden or recurring breakouts

If these symptoms appear, cutting back on strong actives and switching to a gentler routine may help restore balance.

Should you stop skincare completely?

Dr Chhapra advises against completely abandoning skincare, especially for people managing conditions such as acne, pigmentation, or sensitivity under medical guidance. “For those undergoing treatment for acne, pigmentation, or other dermatological concerns, consistency is important. Abruptly stopping prescribed products may worsen the condition,” she notes.

Instead of a total skincare shutdown, she recommends a minimal, barrier-repair-focused routine.

What does a minimal skincare routine include?

According to experts, a simple skincare routine should focus on protecting and hydrating the skin rather than overloading it with actives.

The essentials include:

A gentle cleanser

A hydrating moisturiser

Broad-spectrum sunscreen

This stripped-back routine can usually be followed for one to two weeks before products are gradually reintroduced.

Why balance matters more than beauty trends

Skin fasting may sound dramatic, but experts say the real goal is moderation, not elimination.

“Skin fasting is not about doing nothing, it’s about doing less, but doing it right,” says Dr Chhapra. Healthy skin, she adds, comes from consistency, moderation, and maintaining a strong skin barrier rather than constantly experimenting with trends.

Also read: Summer skin looking tired? Here’s what heat and UV rays are doing to your face