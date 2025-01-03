What are hair vitamins? Expert explains how they are beneficial to your tresses

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what are hair vitamins.

Hair vitamins are specialised supplements formulated to support hair health by providing essential nutrients. They typically contain a blend of vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial ingredients like biotin (vitamin B7), vitamin D, vitamin E, zinc, and iron. These nutrients are critical for maintaining the hair’s structure, supporting the scalp's health, and encouraging new hair growth. Unlike topical treatments, hair vitamins work from within, ensuring that the hair receives nourishment at the follicular level.

Types of hair vitamins

When we spoke to Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, M.D. Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics, Hair Growth Queen of India, and Founder of FDA-Approved Hair Growth Booster, she said hair problems stem from not getting enough of the right nutrients. Hair vitamins tackle this head-on. For example, biotin helps your body produce keratin, which is the main protein that makes up your hair. Vitamin D keeps your hair follicles healthy, while vitamin E boosts blood flow to your scalp, making sure those follicles get all the oxygen and nutrients they need. Zinc and iron help prevent excessive hair loss caused by deficiencies, and other ingredients like amino acids and antioxidants protect your hair from things like pollution and stress. It's like a whole team working together to make your hair look and feel its best.

Zinc, selenium, cobalt, chromium, and magnesium play crucial roles as coenzymes in various bodily functions. These minerals must be consumed in precise amounts, as they are vital for providing structural strength to the hair. Additionally, they support the redevelopment and regeneration of new hair follicles.

Benefits of hair vitamins

If you take hair vitamins regularly, you might start to see some real improvements. People often notice less hair falling out, faster hair growth, and hair that's shinier and smoother. They basically strengthen your hair from the inside, making it less prone to breakage and giving it back its natural bounce. It's worth noting that everyone's different, and how quickly you see results depends on what's causing your hair issues in the first place. But generally, you can expect to see changes after a few months of consistent use, usually around three to six.

However, it’s crucial to consult a dermatologist to ensure that the supplement addresses specific needs and is safe for individual use.

