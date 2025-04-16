Washing your face with cold rice water can help you get glowing skin in summer; know benefits Know the secret to glowing skin this summer with cold rice water. Learn how this natural remedy can soothe and brighten your complexion. Get radiant skin with this simple skincare tip.

New Delhi:

Most people nowadays believe that it is necessary to use expensive skin care products to make the skin good and keep it healthy. Despite knowing that most of these expensive and cheap skincare products are made from chemicals and these chemicals do not work well on everyone's skin. To keep the skin healthy, it is necessary to keep it natural, and to get a natural glow, it is considered right to use only natural things.

Even today, there are many such natural things, with the help of which the skin can be kept natural, one of which is rice water. If you wash your face with rice water and use it properly, then it works like a kind of natural face wash.

Rice water for face

Many skin care companies also claim to make their products from rice water. Because rice water has many properties that are very beneficial for the skin. Therefore, instead of using expensive skincare products, you should definitely try using rice water at home once.

Benefits of rice water for the face

If the glow of your face has already been damaged due to sun or heat or due to any skin care product, then you should use rice water at home, which will bring back the glow of your face, and also there will be no problem of dryness, pimples, etc., in the skin of the face.

How to prepare rice water?

It is very easy to prepare rice water; take 1 cup of white rice, wash it well, and add 2 cups of drinking water to it and boil it once. Now filter the rice and separate the water, and after it cools down, fill it in a bottle and keep it in the fridge. Now it is completely ready for use.

How to wash your face with rice water?

Remove the rice water bottle from the fridge and shake it well once or twice so that its consistency gets mixed well. Take out the water and apply it on your face and keep rubbing it gently like a face wash. After 10 minutes, wash your face with clean water. Do this for 3 days continuously so that you will see a clear difference.

Doctor's advice is also necessary

However, if you have any skin problem, you should first consult a doctor. Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article only provides general information and advice. It is in no way a substitute for a medical opinion. Therefore, always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information.

