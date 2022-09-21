Wednesday, September 21, 2022
     
  5. Want to pamper your skin before sleeping; try these DIY night creams

Want to pamper your skin before sleeping; try these DIY night creams

Pampering our skin before going to sleep is very important. If you’re someone who likes to indulge in skincare before you hit the sack, try these homemade night creams.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2022 18:43 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK DIY night creams to pamper your skin

Pampering our skin before going to sleep is a good wellness habit. When it comes to our skin, we all know it needs a little more attention. That also includes a separate AM-PM routine to ensure a youthful glow for as long as possible. If you’re someone who likes to indulge in skincare before you hit the sack, try a homemade night cream.

Let's find out how to make these night creams at home

1. Aloe vera gel night cream

DIY night creams to pamper your skin

All you need is aloe vera gel (2 to 3 tsp), rose water (1 to 2 tsp), almond oil (1 tsp), lavender oil (7-8 drops)

Process:
*  Take a bowl and add aloe vera gel and rose water to it.
* Add a teaspoon of almond oil in it and a few drops of lavender oil. Mix well.
* The night cream is ready.
* Store it in a container and refrigerate it.

This DIY night cream can help to reduce blemishes on our skin. The presence of rose water in this cream can also add a glow to our skin. The best way to use this cream is to apply it once you’ve washed your face at night. Take a small amount of the night cream and massage it in a circular motion for at least 2 minutes.

2. Rose water and cocoa butter night cream

India Tv - Beauty Tips

Image Source : FREEPIKDIY night creams to pamper your skin

For this DIY night cream for glowing skin, you need cocoa butter (2 tsp), rose water (2 to 3 tsp), honey (1 tsp) and almond oil (1 tsp)
Process:
* Take a vessel, add cocoa butter and almond oil to it and heat it on low flame.
* Cool down the mixture.
* Once it cools down, add honey and rose water.
* Your cream is ready to be put in a container and refrigerated.

Rose water is one of the most loved face topics. It’s not just refreshing because of its natural toning properties, but fragrant too. When you add a dash of cocoa butter to it, this night cream mixture will give your skin proper hydration and miniaturization.

 

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

