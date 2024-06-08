Want soft hair? Mix 3 things into one spoon of aloe vera to get perfect hair serum

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Try aloe vera gel hair serum for soft hair.

Aloe vera benefits hair and skin in every season. These days aloe vera is used in many beauty products. If you have an aloe vera plant in your house, it would be good if you use fresh aloe vera gel. You can prepare a hair mask at home with fresh aloe vera gel for your hair. Aloe vera helps to overcome many hair problems. Aloe vera gel helps to protect hair from dryness. It has moisturizing properties. How does deep conditioning of hair and its antioxidant and antibacterial properties reduce scalp problems? In this article, we are going to tell you how to make hair serum with just 1 spoon of aloe vera gel. Know how to make hair serum from aloe vera gel.

Make hair serum with aloe vera gel

To make hair serum, you have to take 1 teaspoon of fresh aloe vera gel. Mix about 2 teaspoons of rose water, 1 teaspoon of almond oil, and 4-5 drops of tea tree oil in it. Keep in mind that the serum should not be too thick. If the serum seems too thick and oily, then you can increase the amount of rose water. Pour the prepared mix into a bottle and apply it thoroughly on the roots of the hair before sleeping. Now wash the hair with normal water in the morning. Keep using this serum for a few days and you will start seeing a lot of difference in the hair.

Benefits of Aloe Vera Gel Hair Serum

Aloe vera gel is considered very beneficial for hair. It has moisturizing properties, which help in maintaining moisture in the head. Applying serum made from aloe vera gel also reduces the problem of dandruff in the hair. Even if the hair is getting split ends, this serum will prove beneficial. The special thing is that this serum is completely natural and chemical-free. It does not cause any kind of damage to the hair. Applying aloe vera serum to the hair makes the hair healthy and strong.

