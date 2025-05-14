Waking up with dull skin every morning? Here’s what dermatologists recommend Wake up to radiant skin! Know expert tips from dermatologists to combat dullness and achieve a glowing complexion. Get the secret to healthy, vibrant skin.

New Delhi:

Tired and lusterless skin in the morning can be a great setback for everyone. But you are not alone in facing this. Dull skin is a common skin concern that is attributed to dehydration, poor quality sleep, lack of a nighttime skincare regime, or even environmental stressors. Fortunately, dermatologists agree that a few targeted habits can make a big difference in restoring your morning glow.

Skin needs overnight hydration: According to Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Eden Skin Clinic, dehydrated skin can appear dull and flaky when you wake up. Dermatologists recommend using a hydrating serum or moisturiser with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin before bedtime. Avoid alcohol-based toners or harsh treatments at night; they can strip the skin and worsen dryness. Be mindful of nighttime skincare: Skin gets time to repair overnight, and this makes the role of a nighttime skincare regime crucial. Begin with gentle face cleansing to remove dirt, pollutants, and makeup. Then choose an antioxidant-infused serum that is loaded with vitamin C or niacinamide. Top it up with a gentle layer of moisturiser, and you can opt for retinol a few times a week for better cellular turnover. Choose a good fabric pillowcase: You may find this hard to believe, but the fabric of your pillowcase impacts the way your skin looks after you wake up. Switch to a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and moisture loss. Cotton pillowcases can draw out hydration and even cause creases or irritation, contributing to dull-looking skin in the morning. Sleeping with an elevated head: Puffiness and dullness can be caused by fluid retention. When you sleep with your head elevated, it ensures better blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, making you look fresh when you wake up. Sunscreen should be non-negotiable: Sun damage doesn’t stop just because you’re inside. UVA rays can penetrate through windows, and over time this contributes to pigmentation and uneven tone. Daily sunscreen use (yes, even during cloudy days) helps maintain a bright complexion long-term. Hydration and a wholesome diet are crucial: Your internal health reflects on your skin. Consuming adequate water and skin-friendly nutrients, namely omega-3 fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants, is key. They enable them to reduce inflammation and skin dullness from within. Avoid excessive sugar and processed foods, which can accelerate ageing and affect skin clarity.

Dull morning face is a sign from your body that you need more hydration, a well-balanced diet, and a consistent skincare routine. When you follow a good skincare routine and modify your lifestyle a bit, you can achieve brighter and healthy-looking skin every morning.

ALSO READ: Kickstart your day with these lifestyle habits to stay physically and mentally healthy