No quick hacks: 3 dermatologist-approved ways to get glowing skin for Valentine’s Day With Valentine’s Day in focus, Dr Vinata Shetty shares three ways to get skin looking its best, from hydration and exfoliation to glow-boosting facials that support healthy, radiant skin.

Valentine’s Day has a way of creeping up on people. One minute it’s regular life, the next there are dinner reservations, last-minute outfit trials, camera flashes, and a sudden urge to have your skin cooperate.

According to Dr Vinata Shetty, Dermatologist and Medical Advisor at Kaya Limited, the idea of “perfect skin” before an occasion is often misunderstood. It’s less about quick, overnight fixes and more about getting the fundamentals right. As she puts it, “Healthy-looking skin is most definitely not about quick fixes, but hydration, radiance, and shine.”

3 dermatologist-backed ways to get your skin Valentine’s Day ready

1. Hydration is where every good glow begins

If skin’s been looking flat, tired, or uneven lately, dehydration is usually the first culprit. Weather shifts, indoor heating, screen-heavy workdays, and simply not drinking enough water all chip away at the skin barrier. Dr Shetty notes that once skin loses hydration, fine lines become more visible and the face can start looking slightly deflated.

“The major cause of dull, tired, or streaked-looking skin is dehydration,” she explains. Her advice stays simple and consistent. Stick to gentle cleansers that don’t strip natural oils, drink adequate water, and use moisturisers suited to your skin type.

Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides are especially useful because they pull in moisture and help seal it within the skin. “Hydrated skin appears smooth and healthy without the need for makeup,” Dr Shetty adds.

2. Gentle exfoliation for bright, Valentine’s Day-ready skin

Brightness isn’t about changing your skin tone. It’s about letting your natural tone come through clearly. Dr Shetty points out that buildup of dead skin cells, sun exposure, and oxidative stress are the usual reasons skin starts looking dull or patchy, something that becomes more noticeable under cameras and bright lights.

“Dullness, tone, pigmentation, or a lingering tan becomes accentuated under bright lights and cameras,” she says. Gentle exfoliation once a week, or even once every two weeks for sensitive skin, helps lift away dead cells and reveal fresher skin underneath.

Antioxidants, especially vitamin C, play a dual role. They support brightness while also defending against environmental damage. And sunscreen remains non-negotiable. As Dr Shetty stresses, “Sun exposure is the single biggest barrier to an even, glowing complexion.”

3. Deep-cleansing and hydrating facials for effortless Valentine’s glow

Surface glow can only do so much if internal health is off balance. “True glow is a sign of healthy skin function, not just surface shine,” says Dr Shetty. Sleep, stress levels, and diet all show up on the skin faster than most people realise. Balanced meals, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats support skin repair and barrier strength.

When lifestyle and topical skincare align, the result looks more natural and less forced. For those wanting an extra boost ahead of Valentine’s Day plans, she says certain in-clinic treatments can help refresh tired skin quickly.

Deep-cleansing and hydrating facials, including enzyme-based treatments, can revive skin that’s been looking fatigued.

Procedures like HydraFacial are often considered because they cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate in one sitting. Skin boosters paired with light microneedling can improve internal hydration levels, giving skin a plumper look. Mild chemical peels, when done correctly, may enhance brightness without aggressive peeling. Low-energy laser toning and photofacials can also improve clarity while allowing people to return to daily routines without downtime.

Valentine’s Day skincare takeaway: Focus on skin health, not perfection

Dr Shetty circles back to the bigger picture. Glowing skin for Valentine’s Day isn’t about chasing unrealistic results. It’s about hydration, balance, and supporting the skin so it looks its healthiest.

With consistent home care, and professional guidance where needed, radiance tends to follow naturally. In her words, achieving that Valentine’s glow is less about transformation and more about confidence, skin that feels comfortable, hydrated, and genuinely well looked after, long after the date night is over.

