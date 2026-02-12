Under-eye gel to ice therapy: Dermatologist shares easy skin hacks for Valentine’s Day 2026 glow Want glowing skin for Valentine’s Day without last-minute panic? Dr Khushboo Jha shares easy skincare and diet tweaks, from gentle exfoliation to sleep and hydration, that help skin look fresh without harsh treatments.

Valentine’s Day is close enough now for people to start thinking about how they want to show up. Whether it’s a dinner date, a last-minute plan, or just a Galentine’s catch-up, there’s always that quiet hope for skin that looks rested, clear and naturally lit up.

The good part is, you don’t need dramatic treatments or sudden overhauls days before February 14. Small, steady tweaks usually do more good than rushed fixes. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dr Khushboo Jha, Chief Dermatologist at Metro Hospital and Founder of One Skin Clinic, shared a few low-effort ways to keep skin looking fresh in the lead-up to the day, covering both skincare and diet.

Highlighting where the focus should stay, she said, “The areas of focus are hydration, gentle exfoliation, and healthy brightening techniques without experimenting with harsh or new treatments that may irritate your skin.”

According to Dr Jha, the last few days before an occasion should be about maintaining balance rather than chasing instant glow. Gentle exfoliation helps clear away dead skin buildup, allowing fresher skin to come through without irritation.

Sleep, she adds, is just as important. Under-eye darkness and puffiness often reflect fatigue more than skincare gaps. “A good quality sleep of even a night or two can significantly improve skin health,” she noted, linking rest directly to how refreshed the face appears.

Trying something new right before a big day can backfire. Dr Jha cautioned against sudden facials, chemical peels or unfamiliar products that could trigger breakouts or sensitivity.

She also flagged diet as a contributor. Cutting back on sugar and junk food while focusing on cleaner eating supports skin clarity. Hydration matters too, with at least 8–10 glasses of water daily helping maintain suppleness.

Below are some hacks she suggested:

1. Gentle exfoliation for smoother, brighter skin

Mild chemical exfoliants work best when time is short. Ingredients like lactic acid, mandelic acid or AHA-based toners help refine texture without stressing the skin. Harsh scrubs, on the other hand, may cause redness or micro-irritation, which is the opposite of what you want right before Valentine’s Day.

2. Under-eye care to reduce puffiness and fatigue

An under-eye gel or cream containing caffeine, peptides or hyaluronic acid can help reduce puffiness while improving hydration levels. Keeping the product slightly chilled enhances the soothing effect, especially if eyes have been strained by screens or lack of sleep.

3. Clean eating for a natural Valentine’s Day glow

Skin often mirrors what’s happening internally. Antioxidant-rich foods support repair and rejuvenation. Dr Jha suggests including berries, nuts, seeds and fresh vegetables in the days leading up to the occasion. It’s less about dieting, more about nourishing the skin from within.

4. Lip care prep for smooth lipstick application

Lips often get overlooked. A mild scrub can help remove dry flakes. Even a soft-bristle toothbrush paired with a nourishing lip balm works. Hydrated lips make lipstick glide on more evenly and look far smoother.

5. Ice therapy for quick skin refresh

Ice wrapped in a cloth can be gently massaged over the face to reduce puffiness, tighten pores and stimulate circulation. It also helps freshen up under-eye dullness, especially when skin feels tired.

Makeup prep can quietly make a difference too. Dr Jha suggests starting with a hydrating primer or an illuminating moisturiser before foundation so the skin doesn’t look flat or patchy underneath. “Use a hydrating primer or illuminating moisturiser before makeup application. This helps create a smooth base and enhances natural glow without making the skin look oily.”

