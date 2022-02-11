Valentine's Day 2022: DIY make up hacks that will turn you into a diva

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Make-up hacks for Valentine's Day

The month of Love is here and it’s time to pamper oneself. The best part is you don't need to burn a hole in your pocket to look your gorgeous self. These 5 easy makeup DIYs will give you the right inspiration to get started.

So let us dive into it:

1. Glowy Skin: Nothing beats fresh healthy skin. So indulge in some relaxing facials and skin therapy ahead of Valentine’s Day. In case you don't want to step out, an easy DIY hack would be to apply honey all over your face. It instantly makes the face softer and smoother. It also calms any redness and inflammation.

2. Powder those lashes: It’s the season of Love and a little flirting will harm no one. The trick to those fluttery long lashes is to lightly dust your lashes with a little loose powder. Add a second coat to cover the powder and bat those lashes.

3. Pout the Lippies: Apply your favourite bright shade. Gloss it up well. Also, highlight the cupids bow for a super glam look.

4. Wear your favourite Scent generously: Spray your perfume on not just your neck and underarms, but also on the inside of your wrists and the nape of your neck. One you will end up smelling heavenly all over and your partner will be charmed beyond measure.

5. Luxurious Nails: If you are going to end up getting cosy and holding hands, don’t forget to spruce up your nails. Make sure they are clean, neatly filed and a fresh coat of nail lacquer is put on. I personally love a french manicure. If you are pressed for time, a quick DIY is to use a clear nail paint for the base and add white shade on the tips. Remember to seal it with a top coat and you are good to go.

So these were my top 5 make up DIYs to look your gorgeous self. Here’s wishing you a fabulous Valentine Day with your loved one.

(The author is Payal Shankar, Fashion and Lifestyle Content Creator on Trell )

