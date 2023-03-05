Treat darkend elbows with these homely Ayurvedic remedies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Treat darkened elbows with these homely Ayurvedic remedies

Having darker patches of skin around your elbows is a perfectly normal thing, as these areas are more likely to experience friction and pressure. Due to their tendency to produce more melanin, people with darker skin tones tend to experience darker joints.

There are several other factors that can lead to dark elbows, such as sun exposure, dryness, and the buildup of dead skin cells. Using a homemade scrub will help you get rid of these problems.

Follow these tips to prevent the darkening of the elbow and keep your elbow skin looking healthy and fresh.

Lemon

Applying lemon juice to darkened areas can help lighten them. Apply the juice to the darkened area and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a great natural moisturiser that can help to nourish and lighten the skin. Massage it into the elbows and leave it on for at least an hour before rinsing it off.

Turmeric and Milk

Turmeric powder is known for its skin-lightening properties, and milk helps to nourish your skin. Use the paste on your elbows and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Potatoes

There is an enzyme in potatoes known as catecholase that has natural bleaching properties and can be used to lighten the skin on dark elbows.

Aloe vera

A fresh aloe vera gel applied to your elbows and left on for 20- 30 minutes before rinsing it off with water can help lighten darkened skin.

Curd and Gram Flour

In addition to lightening and moisturising the skin, curd and gram flour gently exfoliate it to reveal a healthy complexion. In order to make this DIY remedy for dark elbows, mix equal parts flour and curd in a thick paste and apply it to the affected areas. Wash off with warm water after scrubbing lightly.

