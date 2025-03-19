Sunscreen Buying Tips: Know which sunscreen will be better for your skin type If you do not want the scorching sun to have a direct effect on your delicate skin, then select sunscreen according to your skin type.

It is the month of March and the scorching heat from the sun has already started wreaking havoc. Due to the excessive heat, people are avoiding going out during the afternoon. If you are going out of the house in this season, it is very important to take care of yourself. For this, skin experts recommend using sunscreen. The usage of sunscreen protects the skin from the strong rays of the sun.

People know how much SPF sunscreen should be bought, but do you know that it should always be bought according to your skin type? If not, then we will give you information about this. In this article, we are goin tell you what kind of sunscreen should be used on which skin type.

Dry skin:

If your skin is dry and you are thinking of buying a sunscreen, then always choose a cream based or moisturizing sunscreen. Always keep in mind that sunscreen containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin E keeps the skin hydrated. If you are not sure which sunscreen will be perfect for you, then always buy a sunscreen containing cocoa butter or aloe vera.

Oily skin:

If your skin is oily, you should always choose a gel-based or matte-finish sunscreen. Both these types of sunscreen help in controlling excess oil on the face. While buying it, keep in mind that it should have an oil-free and non-comedogenic formula. There is no risk of clogging of pores by using it.

Normal skin:

If your skin is normal then you don't need to worry much. For this you can use lightweight and water based sunscreen. People with normal skin must have aloe vera or green tea extract in their sunscreen.

Acne-prone skin:

if you are also troubled by acne, then you need to think before buying sunscreen. For this, always buy non-comedogenic and oil-free sunscreen. Sunscreen containing salicylic acid and niacinamide will help reduce acne.

Sensitive skin:

People with sensitive skin have to think a lot before buying sunscreen. If your skin is also sensitive, then always choose chemical-free and mineral-based sunscreen. Sunscreen containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide is perfect for people with sensitive skin.

ALSO READ: Struggling with sagging skin? Try this skin-tightening face mask to look younger