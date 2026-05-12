From tanning to wrinkles: What harsh Indian sunlight may really be doing to your skin

New Delhi:

For many Indians, stepping out in the sun feels completely routine. In fact, sunlight is often associated with good health and Vitamin D. But experts say excessive and unprotected sun exposure may be quietly damaging the skin more than people realise.

According to Dr Vivek Bande, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, rising temperatures and prolonged UV exposure in India are becoming a serious skin health concern.

Why experts are worried about daily sun exposure

India experiences strong sunlight for most of the year, especially during the summer months when UV radiation levels rise sharply. Although exposure to the sun in moderation is recommended for Vitamin D production, overexposure to sunlight can have several consequences on skin health. According to dermatologists, many individuals consider using sunscreen only during vacations to the beach or during holidays as opposed to every day.

Sun tanning and skin pigmentation

A consequence that will be immediately noticeable from overexposure to the sun is the increase in melanin.

This could cause:

Sun tanning

Discoloration

Irregularities

Skin pigmentation

UV rays may also accelerate skin ageing

Experts suggest that strong ultraviolet rays have the potential to damage collagen and decrease skin elasticity.

This can lead to:

Fine lines

Wrinkles

Loose skin

Early signs of ageing

Physicians indicate that skin ageing induced by sun exposure tends to progress slowly, which makes it difficult for individuals to notice initially.

Sun exposure can trigger irritation and sensitivity

Being exposed to extreme heat for long periods could also cause:

Redness

Irritation

Burning sensation

Sensitive skin

According to experts, individuals with sensitive or acne-prone skin would experience aggravation during the summer.

Can sun exposure increase skin cancer risk?

Repeated exposure to UV rays might lead to skin cell damage. According to doctors, there is an increased possibility of developing actinic damage and, in some rare cases, even skin cancer. Although the incidence of skin cancer in India is low compared to the Western world, experts feel that prevention is important. Pollution, along with repeated exposure to UV rays, might exacerbate oxidative stress and skin damage.

Simple ways to protect your skin daily

It is advised that individuals should make sun protection part of their daily routine rather than an intermittent activity.

Some essential preventive measures include:

Usage of broad-spectrum sunscreen on a daily basis

Wearing protective clothing

Use of sunglasses and caps while outdoors

Avoiding sunlight at its peak hours in the afternoon

Staying hydrated in excessive temperatures

According to doctors, consistency is key in maintaining good skin health.

Also read: Mira Kapoor says she’s on a ‘skin fast’: What dermatologist wants you to know