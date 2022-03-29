Summer Skincare at home: 5 kitchen ingredients that would do wonders to your skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Summers are here and the temperature is already soaring and it's no secret that the scorching heat can cause several skin problems. From acne breakouts to dry skin patches and from dark spots to rashes, summers are not really skin's best friend. but thankfully, there are simple kitchen ingredients that can help us have healthy-looking skin. these ingredients don't even burn a hole in your pocket and can be easily found in your hose.

Yoghurt for glowing skin

Yoghurt is good for both the gut and the skin. It acts as a natural exfoliator that helps you get a natural glow by reducing acne and pimples along with blemishes. It comes packed with lactic acid that is known to help dissolve dead skin cells and make way for new cells. with much hassle, just apply yoghurt on your face and neck and massage in a circular motion. Let it stay for 10-15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. It gives you the perfect glow, and make your skin feel soft and fresh.

Aloe Vera for hydration

Aloe vera can be used as a healing product. When applied topically, it helps reduce pimples, blemishes, dry skin and keeps your skin hydrated. It also works great as a moisturiser and makes your skin feel soft and smooth. It has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce skin inflammation and soothe sunburns and the best part, it works majorly for all skin types.

Tomato for a radiant look

Enriched in Vitamin A, C, K, and antioxidants, Tomato can make your skin look toned, radiant and youthful. Not only it helps in unclogging pores, soothe sunburn and reduce acne, but it can also be your solution to dry and irritated skin. It makes skin brighter and radiant while reducing pigmentation, dullness, and dark spots. The rich vitamin content in tomatoes soothes skin sunburns by restoring the dead skin cells.

Potato to reverse tanning

Potatoes are packed with healthful ingredients like vitamins B1, B3, B6, C, and minerals like potassium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. It reverses skin tanning and problems like hyper-pigmentation, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, diminishes dark circles and puffy eyes, fights acne, lessens inflammation caused by rashes, ulcers, and other bruises, helps soothe inflamed skin cells, protects skin from environmental damage. Suntan and dark circles are the most common problem faced during summers and with the presence of vitamin C, potassium and other brightening agents potatoes help in reducing these.

Papaya to fight acne

Rich in beta-carotene, Papaya is filled with powerful enzymes and phytochemicals that are great for your skin. It reduces wrinkles, makes the skin soft and smooth, and helps in controlling acne. A magic nutrient called papain is present in papaya that is said to have skin lightening properties. Scars and pigmentation are the most common issues faced during warm weather and papaya acts as a miracle ingredient that clears out the same.

--with IANS inputs