Sonali Bendre swears by this 'magical' Indian ingredient for healthy, glowing skin at 50

Every individual wants to achieve clear skin and it is no different for Bollywood actresses. They use several home remedies to keep their skin healthy and glowing. And this is not different for Sonali Bendre. In an interview, Bendre shared the one product that she uses to cleanse her skin.

Speaking to ABP News, Bendre revealed that she uses neem products to cleanse her skin twice every day. In the interview from 2015, Bendre said, “We all are Indians. We know the value of neem. As children, we have grown up knowing how magical neem is. Neem is full of so many properties that are also beneficial for the skin and not just illnesses. Especially with the humidity and our climate, I think neem works really well.”

Bendre also shared her skincare routine. She said, “Cleaning it (skin) all the time is the best thing. I am fanatical about cleaning my skin. I eat healthy and that reflects on my skin also. I don't use too many products. I use things that are not very fancy. The simpler the better. Once I like a product, I stick to it.”

Neem is known to be extremely beneficial for the skin as well as overall health. Neem can be used in different skincare products such as face packs, toners, soaps, cleansers and more.

Here, take a look at how neem benefits your skin

Neem has anti-ageing benefits which help to treat wrinkles, skin thickening, skin redness and water loss. Neem extracts also help to boost the collagen-producing enzyme elastin.

Neem oil can also help in wound healing. Studies also say that neem oil can promote the growth of blood vessels and connective tissue.

Studies also say that extracts of neem leaf or neem bark can help prevent the growth of bacteria on the skin, thereby, preventing acne and other skin issues.

