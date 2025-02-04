Skin Hydration: Make this aloe vera face cream at home by following these easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aloe vera face cream for skin hydration.

Women are very conscious about their skin. If they see even a slight problem on the skin, then they get stressed. For this, they start using different types of creams, serums, toners, and lotions. Sometimes their use is successful, and sometimes it fails. At times, even the remaining healthy skin gets spoiled. Therefore, here we are going to tell you a safe and economical way by which your skin will remain spotless and glowing. Here we are going to tell you the method of preparing face cream at home, which will be completely natural.

Aloe Vera Gel Night Cream

Ingredients:

2 to 3 teaspoons of aloe vera gel

1 to 2 teaspoons of rose water

1 teaspoon of almond oil

7-8 drops of lavender oil

How to make:

First of all, take a bowl and mix aloe vera gel and rose water in it.

Mix 1 teaspoon almond oil and a few drops of lavender oil in it well.

Now your night cream is ready.

Store it in a container and keep it in the fridge.

If you have too much dry skin which is also known as xerosis or xeroderma then you can use two types of face packs mentioned below.

Honey face pack

This face pack is great for combination with dry skin types.

Massage your skin with 1 spoon of honey daily.

Then leave it on the face for about 10 minutes.

Then clean the skin with lukewarm water.

With this, softness and glow will start appearing on the skin in just a few days.

If you use organic honey then it will be effective for you.

Avocado face pack

First, mash the avocado and apply it on the face. Then massage the skin gently. Leave it on the face for at least 15 minutes before washing it with water.

