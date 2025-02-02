Kickstart your morning with these ayurvedic drinks for healthy and glowing skin

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kickstart your morning with these ayurvedic drinks

Everyone wants to have healthy and glowing skin; however, this is not an easy task in today's fast-paced life. Healthy skin does not only mean which skincare products you use but also what you are eating and drinking. For glowing skin, you will also have to improve your diet. For skin health, consume these Desi drinks in the morning. By consuming them, your skin will not only shine but will also be healthy. Let's know which drinks should be consumed for healthy, glowing skin.

Coconut Water: Coconut water is naturally hydrating and contains electrolytes that help keep the skin hydrated. Proper hydration is essential for healthy skin as it prevents dryness and helps flush out toxins. Coconut water also contains antioxidants and nutrients like potassium and magnesium. Lemon water: Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals and aids collagen production, both of which are important for healthy skin. Drinking lemon water in the morning can help detox the body, improve hydration, and aid digestion. Green Tea: Green tea is rich in polyphenols, especially EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), which has anti-inflammatory properties and helps protect the skin from UV damage. It also contains antioxidants that help reduce signs of aging and keep your skin looking fresh and youthful. Aloe vera juice: Aloe vera can help soothe skin, improve skin moisture, reduce inflammation, and promote healing. Drinking aloe vera juice in the morning can help keep your skin moisturized, reduce acne, and keep your skin healthy and clear. Turmeric Milk: Turmeric contains curcumin, which is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound that helps fight oxidative stress and skin aging. Turmeric milk can help keep your skin healthy.

